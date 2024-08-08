Football accumulator tips for Friday August 9: Back our 19-1 acca

The EFL season gets under way on Friday night while one of Spain or hosts France will be crowned Olympic champions at the Parc des Princes earlier in the day.

Our Friday fourfold pays out at 19-1 with BetMGM .

All bets must be placed by 5pm on Friday.

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Generous Welcome Offer CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply User-friendly mobile app

User-friendly mobile app Promotions for existing customers New customers only. 7 days to place qualifying bet of £10+ at 1/1 (2.0) to receive 4 x Free Bets: 2 x £10 Accas, 1 x £10 Horse Racing, 1 x £10 Football, 25 x 40p Free Spins on BetMGM Joker Cash Spree & 1 x £10 Reward Game. 7 day expiry. Max Live Casino winnings: 10x. Live Casino reward eligible on specific games. Stake not returned. 18+. Exclusions Apply. Full T&Cs apply

Accumulator tips and predictions for Friday

Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:

Spain to beat France

Under 2.5 goals in Blackburn v Derby

Over 2.5 goals in Preston v Sheffield Utd

Chesterfield to beat Swindon

France vs Spain

Spain will represent a big step up in class for France in Friday's men's Olympic final and it is La Roja who are fancied to strike gold at the Parc des Princes.

Blackburn vs Derby

Under 2.5 goals was a winning bet in six of Blackburn’s final seven home league games last term, and the potential absence of last season's top goalscorer in the Championship Sammie Szmodics would only enhance the probability of another low-scoring clash when Rovers open the new season against Derby.

Preston vs Sheffield Utd

Over 2.5 goals copped in 14 of Preston's 18 matches against teams who finished above them in last season's Championship and banking on a high-scoring affair could be the best approach when they entertain a Sheffield United side who may take time to find their feet in the second tier following relegation.

Chesterfield vs Swindon

Chesterfield were runaway winners of the National League in 2023-24 and are among the favourites to follow up with a League Two title success ths season. The Spireites open their campaign at home to Swindon and they could prove far too strong.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.