Football accumulator tips for Friday August 9: Back our 19-1 acca
Henry Hardwicke's football fourfold pays out at 19-1 with BetMGM
The EFL season gets under way on Friday night while one of Spain or hosts France will be crowned Olympic champions at the Parc des Princes earlier in the day.
Our Friday fourfold pays out at 19-1 with BetMGM.
All bets must be placed by 5pm on Friday.
Accumulator tips and predictions for Friday
Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:
Spain to beat France
Under 2.5 goals in Blackburn v Derby
Over 2.5 goals in Preston v Sheffield Utd
Chesterfield to beat Swindon
France vs Spain
Spain will represent a big step up in class for France in Friday's men's Olympic final and it is La Roja who are fancied to strike gold at the Parc des Princes.
Blackburn vs Derby
Under 2.5 goals was a winning bet in six of Blackburn’s final seven home league games last term, and the potential absence of last season's top goalscorer in the Championship Sammie Szmodics would only enhance the probability of another low-scoring clash when Rovers open the new season against Derby.
Preston vs Sheffield Utd
Over 2.5 goals copped in 14 of Preston's 18 matches against teams who finished above them in last season's Championship and banking on a high-scoring affair could be the best approach when they entertain a Sheffield United side who may take time to find their feet in the second tier following relegation.
Chesterfield vs Swindon
Chesterfield were runaway winners of the National League in 2023-24 and are among the favourites to follow up with a League Two title success ths season. The Spireites open their campaign at home to Swindon and they could prove far too strong.
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
- Blackburn vs Derby prediction, betting tips and odds: Rams may take home a point on Championship return
- France vs Spain men's gold medal match prediction, betting tips and odds
- Preston v Sheff Utd prediction, betting tips and odds
- Championship football betting offer: get enhanced odds of 50-1 for one or more shots on target for Blackburn vs Derby
- Thursday's Europa League and Europa Conference League qualifying predictions and free football tips
