- More
Football accumulator tips for Friday August 30: Back our 11-2 acca with BetMGM
Dan Childs's football fourfold pays out at 11-2 with BetMGM
The EFL weekend kicks off with Luton's clash at home to QPR and there is a key contest in Ligue 1 with out-of-form Lyon hoping to kick-start their campaign at home to Strasbourg. Our Friday fourfold pays out at 11-2 with BetMGM.
All bets must be placed by 7pm on Friday.
Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses
- Generous Welcome Offer
Accumulator tips and predictions for Friday
Racing Post football expert Dan Childs has picked:
AZ Alkmaar to beat RKC Waalwijk
Lyon to beat Strasbourg
QPR or draw double chance against Luton
Benfica to beat Moreirense
Back the Racing Post football acca with BetMGM and get up to £60 in bonuses
RKC Waalwijk vs AZ Alkmaar
AZ Alkmaar are among the Eredivisie pacesetters after taking seven points from their first three games and they should be successful on their trip to RKC Waalwijk, who are second from bottom on zero points.
Lyon vs Strasbourg
Lyon have opened the new Ligue 1 campaign with a pair of defeats, but they have won three of their last four home league games and should be too strong for a Strasbourg side without a win in five on their travels.
Luton vs QPR
Luton are under pressure after taking one point from their opening three Championship matches but they may struggle to get the better of QPR, who drew 2-2 at Sheffield United on their last road trip.
Moreirense vs Benfica
Benfica were stunned 2-0 at Famalicao on their last Primeira Liga road trip but they can make amends against Moreirense, who lost 3-1 at Braga last Sunday.
Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on inFootball tips
Last updated
- Luton vs QPR prediction, betting tips and odds
- Football accumulator tips for Thursday August 29: Back our 17-2 acca with BetMGM
- Football accumulator tips for Wednesday August 28: Back our 13-1 acca
- Wednesday's EFL Cup second round predictions
- Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle prediction, betting tips and odds
- Luton vs QPR prediction, betting tips and odds
- Football accumulator tips for Thursday August 29: Back our 17-2 acca with BetMGM
- Football accumulator tips for Wednesday August 28: Back our 13-1 acca
- Wednesday's EFL Cup second round predictions
- Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle prediction, betting tips and odds