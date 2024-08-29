Football accumulator tips for Friday August 30: Back our 11-2 acca with BetMGM

The EFL weekend kicks off with Luton's clash at home to QPR and there is a key contest in Ligue 1 with out-of-form Lyon hoping to kick-start their campaign at home to Strasbourg. Our Friday fourfold pays out at 11-2 with BetMGM .

All bets must be placed by 7pm on Friday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Friday

Racing Post football expert Dan Childs has picked:

AZ Alkmaar to beat RKC Waalwijk

Lyon to beat Strasbourg

QPR or draw double chance against Luton

Benfica to beat Moreirense

RKC Waalwijk vs AZ Alkmaar

AZ Alkmaar are among the Eredivisie pacesetters after taking seven points from their first three games and they should be successful on their trip to RKC Waalwijk, who are second from bottom on zero points.

Lyon vs Strasbourg

Lyon have opened the new Ligue 1 campaign with a pair of defeats, but they have won three of their last four home league games and should be too strong for a Strasbourg side without a win in five on their travels.

Luton vs QPR

Luton are under pressure after taking one point from their opening three Championship matches but they may struggle to get the better of QPR, who drew 2-2 at Sheffield United on their last road trip.

Moreirense vs Benfica

Benfica were stunned 2-0 at Famalicao on their last Primeira Liga road trip but they can make amends against Moreirense, who lost 3-1 at Braga last Sunday.

