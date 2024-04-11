Football accumulator tips for Friday April 12: Back our 9-1 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet
Ian Wilkerson's football fourfold pays out at 9-1 with CopyBet
Another tense weekend of football is in the offing and it starts on Friday with a host of key games at home and across Europe, led by Leicester's quest to boost their lead in the Championship at Plymouth.
We have a four-game accumulator to get you through the evening. Our Friday fourfold pays out at 9-1 with CopyBet.
All bets must be placed by 7.30pm on Friday.
Accumulator tips and predictions for Friday
Racing Post football expert Ian Wilkerson has picked:
Augsburg to beat Union Berlin
Leicester to beat Plymouth
Lens to beat Metz
Celta Vigo or draw double chance v Real Betis
Augsburg vs Union Berlin
Augsburg's two defeats in their last ten Bundesliga games have come against leaders Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich, so they should have too much for Union Berlin, who have lost nine of their 14 away league matches this term.
Plymouth vs Leicester
Leicester are clinging on to the lead in the Championship despite the setback of a midweek defeat at Millwall. The Foxes can lay down the gauntlet to their promotion rivals by seeing off Plymouth, who have scored once in their last six home matches.
Metz vs Lens
Metz are in the depths of a relegation battle and have conceded nine goals in their last two Ligue 1 games, so this looks a good opportunity for Lens to gain their sixth away win of the Ligue 1 campaign.
Real Betis vs Celta Vigo
Celta Vigo have lost just one of their last five La Liga games and they are worth backing in the double-chance market at Real Betis, who have lost their previous four matches.
Published on 11 April 2024inFootball tips
Last updated 14:32, 11 April 2024
- Plymouth vs Leicester prediction, betting tips and odds
- Football accumulator tips for Thursday April 11: Back our 10-1 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet
- Thursday's European predictions, betting odds and tips
- Bayer Leverkusen vs West Ham prediction, betting tips and odds
- Aston Villa vs Lille prediction, betting tips and odds
- Aintree free bets & betting offers: £380 up for grabs ahead of the Grand National Festival
- Ladbrokes Aintree Opening Day Betting Offer: get £20 in free bets for the Day 1 of the Grand National Festival
- Sky Bet Grand National opening day schedule, start times + get £40 in free bets for the festival
- Betfair Grand National free bets: get £20 in free bets for the Opening Day of the Grand National Festival
- Scottie Scheffler Masters offer: Get enhanced odds of 9-2 for Scheffler to win 2024 Masters + £20 in free bets
