Football accumulator tips for Friday April 12: Back our 9-1 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet

Another tense weekend of football is in the offing and it starts on Friday with a host of key games at home and across Europe, led by Leicester's quest to boost their lead in the Championship at Plymouth.

We have a four-game accumulator to get you through the evening. Our Friday fourfold pays out at 9-1 with CopyBet.



Not got a CopyBet account? New customers can click here to get £50 in free bets when they place a £10 bet with CopyBet.

All bets must be placed by 7.30pm on Friday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Friday

Racing Post football expert Ian Wilkerson has picked:

Augsburg to beat Union Berlin

Leicester to beat Plymouth

Lens to beat Metz

Celta Vigo or draw double chance v Real Betis

Augsburg vs Union Berlin

Augsburg's two defeats in their last ten Bundesliga games have come against leaders Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich, so they should have too much for Union Berlin, who have lost nine of their 14 away league matches this term.

Plymouth vs Leicester

Leicester are clinging on to the lead in the Championship despite the setback of a midweek defeat at Millwall. The Foxes can lay down the gauntlet to their promotion rivals by seeing off Plymouth, who have scored once in their last six home matches.

Metz vs Lens

Metz are in the depths of a relegation battle and have conceded nine goals in their last two Ligue 1 games, so this looks a good opportunity for Lens to gain their sixth away win of the Ligue 1 campaign.

Real Betis vs Celta Vigo

Celta Vigo have lost just one of their last five La Liga games and they are worth backing in the double-chance market at Real Betis, who have lost their previous four matches.

New customers can get £50 in free bets when they bet £10 with CopyBet

We’ve already mentioned that CopyBet are offering £50 in free bets when you deposit and bet £10.

You can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab £50 in free bets to place on football with CopyBet. It's fast, secure and straightforward.

Head over to Copy Bet through this link and click the 'Claim Free Bets' to get started. Create your username and password and register a new account. Place a £10 single football bet at odds of 1-2 (1.5) or greater. Upon settlement of the qualifying bet, you will receive five free bets worth £10 each.

CopyBet betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this CopyBet betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

The qualifying bet should be a £10 single bet featuring odds of at least 1-2 (1.5)

Upon settlement of the qualifying bet, you will receive five free bets that can be used one after another

Each free bet lasts for seven days

Offer stands for verified UK and Ireland clients only

Pre-Match or live

No cashout available

Max payout – £/€500

Visit CopyBet for further T&Cs

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.