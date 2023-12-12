Stockport v Aldershot predictions and betting odds: Toraj value to make his mark

Where to watch Stockport v Aldershot

Stockport v Aldershot predictions

Stockport are top of League Two but they are winless in their last five games in all competitions and could well have done without this FA Cup replay against Aldershot.

National League outfit Shots held County to a 2-2 draw in the first game, continuing their solid record in cup competitions this term.

They beat Swindon 7-4 in the first round of this competition and got the better of Eastleigh in the FA Trophy on Saturday.

A high-scoring affair is expected and over 2.5 goals as short as 2-5 in places.

Aldershot could play their part in an entertaining affair and striker Lorent Tolaj looks overpriced to get on the scoresheet.

The Swiss forward has nine league goals this term and has struck five times in three FA Cup matches.

Take Tolaj to add to that tally in what should be a pulsating cup replay.

Key stat

Aldershot have scored 13 goals in three FA Cup games this season

