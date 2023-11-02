Sheppey United v Walsall predictions, betting odds and tips: Saddlers should be too strong
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Sheppey United v Walsall in the FA Cup first round on Friday
Where to watch Sheppey United v Walsall
ITV 4, 7.45pm Friday
Best bet
Walsall -1.5 on Asian handicap
1pt 9-10 bet365
Sheppey United v Walsall odds
Sheppey United 17-2
Walsall 1-3
Draw 9-2
Odds correct at time of publishing
Sheppey United v Walsall predictions
League Two Walsall have won four of their last five FA Cup first-round ties and should have no problem getting the better of Isthmian League South East Division hosts Sheppey United at Holm Park.
Kent minnows Sheppey have overcome five teams to advance to this stage of the competition for the first time in their history, and they would love to go a step further, but their manager Ernie Batten is sweating on the fitness of leading scorer Daniel Bradshaw, who has missed the last three league games with a back injury.
Bradshaw promises to do all he can to make the game but doubts over his fitness make a tough task even more difficult for Sheppey, who sit 14th in their league and are the lowest-ranked team in the first round.
Walsall are restricted at the back with Harry Williams, Oisen McEntee and Priestley Farquharson sidelined, but they are much the stronger side and can prevail by at least two goals.
Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
- FA Cup final shots, tackles, cards and correct-score predictions
- Manchester City v Manchester United FA Cup final predictions and odds: Treble-chasing Citizens can stand firm
- Brighton v Manchester United predictions: Red Devils can respond to Sevilla setback
- Manchester City v Sheffield United predictions and odds: City can stay on course for trophy treble
- FA Cup semi-final draw and outright betting odds: Man City favourites for Wembley glory
- FA Cup final shots, tackles, cards and correct-score predictions
- Manchester City v Manchester United FA Cup final predictions and odds: Treble-chasing Citizens can stand firm
- Brighton v Manchester United predictions: Red Devils can respond to Sevilla setback
- Manchester City v Sheffield United predictions and odds: City can stay on course for trophy treble
- FA Cup semi-final draw and outright betting odds: Man City favourites for Wembley glory