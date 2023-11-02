Sheppey United v Walsall predictions, betting odds and tips: Saddlers should be too strong

Where to watch Sheppey United v Walsall

ITV 4, 7.45pm Friday

Sheppey United v Walsall predictions

League Two Walsall have won four of their last five FA Cup first-round ties and should have no problem getting the better of Isthmian League South East Division hosts Sheppey United at Holm Park.

Kent minnows Sheppey have overcome five teams to advance to this stage of the competition for the first time in their history, and they would love to go a step further, but their manager Ernie Batten is sweating on the fitness of leading scorer Daniel Bradshaw, who has missed the last three league games with a back injury.

Bradshaw promises to do all he can to make the game but doubts over his fitness make a tough task even more difficult for Sheppey, who sit 14th in their league and are the lowest-ranked team in the first round.

Walsall are restricted at the back with Harry Williams, Oisen McEntee and Priestley Farquharson sidelined, but they are much the stronger side and can prevail by at least two goals.

