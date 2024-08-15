Expert FAI Cup predictions and football betting tips from Johnny Ward

Best bets

Galway United

7.45pm Friday

2pts 12-5 bet365

FAI Cup last-16 predictions

Ante-post fancies Athlone Town have been handed a tough FAI Cup third-round draw but are not without a chance of beating Waterford on Friday evening.

With Blues having an outstanding campaign, they will be intent on a run in the knockout competition. St Patrick's, Shamrock Rovers and Dundalk have all been knocked out and there is a decent chance of two more Premier Division outfits being eliminated this weekend.

Town, advised outright at 80-1, will give it everything in their bid to reach the quarter-finals and are sufficiently safe in the First Division playoff race to see this a free hit. Blues will be in for a battle.

All bar one of the last-16 games feature a long-odds-on shot. Punters will be tempted to steam into an accumulator but the bookmakers should be happy to take on some of the hot favourites.

Cork City are careering away to the First Division title, have made some massive signings recently and will be confident of pushing a Derry side who have failed to win 60 per cent of their Premier Division matches.

Galway United's visit to Shelbourne is a fascinating one. Shels have prevailed in both of their home games against United, yet they lost in Terryland and it is hard to know what to make of the Reds on recent form.

The losses of Gavin Molloy and Will Jarvis should not be underestimated and the Reds gave away really cheap goals last weekend in Sligo.

Winning the league is a bigger priority for Damien Duff's men and Galway, who remain hard to beat and have made some cracking signings, can go close.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.