Everton vs Nottingham Forest prediction, betting tips and odds: Toffees can claim vital victory

Where to watch Everton vs Nottingham Forest

You can watch Everton vs Nottingham Forest in the Premier League at 1.30pm on Sunday, April 21, live on Sky Sports Main Event & Football

Match prediction & best bet

Everton

1pt 11-10 bet365, Betfair, Hills

Everton vs Nottingham Forest odds

Everton 11-10

Nottingham Forest 27-10

Draw 13-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Everton vs Nottingham Forest predictions

Sunday's fixture at Goodison Park is a key game in the Premier League relegation battle and home advantage could prove crucial for Everton against fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest.

Had it not been for an eight-point deduction then Everton would be feeling pretty safe, but that is the scenario they find themselves in and Monday's 6-0 hiding at Chelsea was not the ideal preparation for a survival scrap.

That said, the Toffees were 1-0 winners in their last home game against Burnley and they have lost only two of their last eight matches at Goodison Park, one of which came against champions Manchester City.

Since the beginning of December, Everton have beaten Newcastle and Chelsea at their Merseyside base as well as holding top-four contenders Aston Villa and Tottenham to draws.

That home form is strong and there is no reason why they cannot account for Forest, who started this round of fixtures in 17th, one place and one point behind the Toffees.

Forest have also had to deal with a four-point deduction but their away form is of real concern as they have won only two of their 16 road outings this season.

Those victories came at Chelsea and Newcastle but they have also lost 5-0 at Fulham and dropped points at Luton, showing an inconsistency which explains why they are embroiled in a relegation battle.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have collected only two points from their last six away games and they were beaten 1-0 at home by Everton in December.

The Toffees have generally defended resolutely at home, keeping four clean sheets in their last eight matches, and Forest may lack attacking conviction with star striker Taiwo Awoniyi injured and winger Anthony Elanga a doubt.

Key stat

Nottingham Forest have won only one of their last 13 away league games.

Everton vs Nottingham Forest team news

Everton

Jarrad Branthwaite, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Idrissa Gueye are all expected to be available after returning to training. However, Seamus Coleman, Nathan Patterson, Dele Alli and Lewis Dobbin are all sidelined.

Nottingham Forest

Taiwo Awoniyi and Willy Boly are missing while Anthony Elanga is a doubt after missing last weekend's draw with Wolves.

Probable teams

Everton (4-4-1-1): Pickford; Young, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko; Harrison, Onana, Garner, McNeil; Doucoure; Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Branthwaite, Gueye, Gomes, Beto, Godfrey, Danjuma, Warrington, Chermiti

Nottingham Forest (4-2-3-1): Sels; Williams, Omobamidele, Murillo, Aina; Danilo, Yates; Reyna, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Wood

Subs: Montiel, Origi, Dominguez, Sangare, Niakhate, Tavares, Toffolo, Ribeiro

Inside info

Everton

Star man Amadou Onana

Top scorer Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Penalty taker Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Card magnet James Tarkowski

Assist ace Dwight McNeil

Set-piece aerial threat James Tarkowski

Nottingham Forest

Star man Morgan Gibbs-White

Top scorer Chris Wood

Penalty taker Morgan Gibbs-White

Card magnet Ryan Yates

Assist ace Morgan Gibbs-White

Set-piece aerial threat Chris Wood

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.