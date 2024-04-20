Everton vs Nottingham Forest prediction, betting tips and odds: Toffees can claim vital victory
Free Premier League tips, best bets and predictions for Everton v Forest.
Where to watch Everton vs Nottingham Forest
You can watch Everton vs Nottingham Forest in the Premier League at 1.30pm on Sunday, April 21, live on Sky Sports Main Event & Football
Match prediction & best bet
Everton
1pt 11-10 bet365, Betfair, Hills
Everton vs Nottingham Forest odds
Everton 11-10
Nottingham Forest 27-10
Draw 13-5
Odds correct at time of publishing
Everton vs Nottingham Forest predictions
Sunday's fixture at Goodison Park is a key game in the Premier League relegation battle and home advantage could prove crucial for Everton against fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest.
Had it not been for an eight-point deduction then Everton would be feeling pretty safe, but that is the scenario they find themselves in and Monday's 6-0 hiding at Chelsea was not the ideal preparation for a survival scrap.
That said, the Toffees were 1-0 winners in their last home game against Burnley and they have lost only two of their last eight matches at Goodison Park, one of which came against champions Manchester City.
Since the beginning of December, Everton have beaten Newcastle and Chelsea at their Merseyside base as well as holding top-four contenders Aston Villa and Tottenham to draws.
That home form is strong and there is no reason why they cannot account for Forest, who started this round of fixtures in 17th, one place and one point behind the Toffees.
Forest have also had to deal with a four-point deduction but their away form is of real concern as they have won only two of their 16 road outings this season.
Those victories came at Chelsea and Newcastle but they have also lost 5-0 at Fulham and dropped points at Luton, showing an inconsistency which explains why they are embroiled in a relegation battle.
Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have collected only two points from their last six away games and they were beaten 1-0 at home by Everton in December.
The Toffees have generally defended resolutely at home, keeping four clean sheets in their last eight matches, and Forest may lack attacking conviction with star striker Taiwo Awoniyi injured and winger Anthony Elanga a doubt.
Key stat
Nottingham Forest have won only one of their last 13 away league games.
Everton vs Nottingham Forest team news
Everton
Jarrad Branthwaite, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Idrissa Gueye are all expected to be available after returning to training. However, Seamus Coleman, Nathan Patterson, Dele Alli and Lewis Dobbin are all sidelined.
Nottingham Forest
Taiwo Awoniyi and Willy Boly are missing while Anthony Elanga is a doubt after missing last weekend's draw with Wolves.
Probable teams
Everton (4-4-1-1): Pickford; Young, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko; Harrison, Onana, Garner, McNeil; Doucoure; Calvert-Lewin
Subs: Branthwaite, Gueye, Gomes, Beto, Godfrey, Danjuma, Warrington, Chermiti
Nottingham Forest (4-2-3-1): Sels; Williams, Omobamidele, Murillo, Aina; Danilo, Yates; Reyna, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Wood
Subs: Montiel, Origi, Dominguez, Sangare, Niakhate, Tavares, Toffolo, Ribeiro
Inside info
Everton
Star man Amadou Onana
Top scorer Dominic Calvert-Lewin
Penalty taker Dominic Calvert-Lewin
Card magnet James Tarkowski
Assist ace Dwight McNeil
Set-piece aerial threat James Tarkowski
Nottingham Forest
Star man Morgan Gibbs-White
Top scorer Chris Wood
Penalty taker Morgan Gibbs-White
Card magnet Ryan Yates
Assist ace Morgan Gibbs-White
Set-piece aerial threat Chris Wood
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links.
Published on 20 April 2024inFootball tips
Last updated 14:14, 20 April 2024
- Premier League predictions, football betting tips and free bets for Sunday's 3pm kick-offs
- Coventry vs Man Utd predictions, odds and betting tips: Get 40-1 on Fernandes to have a shot on target
- Bruno Fernandes betting offer: Get enhanced odds of 40-1 for Fernandes to have 1+ shots on target in the FA Cup semi-final
- QPR vs Preston prediction, betting odds and tips
- Man City vs Chelsea prediction, betting tips and odds
- Saturday night boxing Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia: where to watch, fight cards & betting tips + grab a £40 free bet from BetMGM
- Manchester City vs Chelsea bet builder tips & best bets + get 40-1 for Man City to win: FA Cup free bets
- Scottish Grand National tips + £40 free bet for the racing at Ayr on Saturday
- CopyBet sign-up offer: Get £50 in free bets when you sign up and bet just £10 this April
