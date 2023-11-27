Tuesday's Champions League predictions and free football tips

Where to watch

Shakhtar Donetsk v Antwerp

TNT Sports 3, 5.45pm Tuesday

Barcelona v Porto

TNT Sports 4, 8pm Tuesday

Milan v Dortmund

TNT Sports 3, 8pm Tuesday

Feyenoord v Atletico Madrid

TNT Sports 6, 8pm Tuesday

Young Boys v Red Star Belgrade

TNT Sports 7, 8pm Tuesday

Best bets

Shakhtar Donetsk to beat Antwerp

2pts 21-20 Betfair

D Sikan to score in Shakhtar Donetsk v Antwerp

1pt 11-5 bet365

Under 2.5 goals in Milan v Dortmund

2pts 19-20 bet365

Tuesday Champions League predictions

Shakhtar Donetsk v Antwerp

Shakhtar Donetsk landed a brilliant 1-0 victory over Barcelona earlier this month and they can follow that up with a comfortable success over bottom-of-the-section Antwerp on Tuesday.

The Ukrainians have dealt with playing away from the Donbass Arena well, keeping three clean sheets in their last four designated home matches, including in the win against Barca.

They should prove too strong for group whipping boys Antwerp, who are yet to pick up a point in the section, have conceded 14 goals in just four matches and scored just three of their own.

Danylo Sikan netted twice in Shakhtar's 3-2 win over their Belgian visitors in the reverse fixture and looks a solid bet to score again, having bagged the only goal of the game in the victory over Barca too.

Barcelona v Porto

The later game in Group H will see the top two face off with the sides locked on nine points at the summit of the section.

Barcelona won the reverse fixture 1-0 and will be expected to beat Porto once more. They have won 11 of their last 12 home matches with the only blip on that record coming against bitter rivals Real Madrid.

The Portuguese side have won their last four away games and may make life difficult for the Spanish champions, although they lost to Benfica on their travels recently, a side who rate closer to Barca's level than any of their subsequent opponents.

Milan v Dortmund

Arguably the match of the day is set to take place when Serie A title hopefuls Milan welcome German giants Dortmund to San Siro.

However, the last time these sides faced off it turned into something of a non-event with no goals scored in a drab affair.

With just three points between top and bottom in Group F and plenty to play for as both sides have a chance of pipping Newcastle and PSG to qualify for the knockout stage, a similarly tetchy match could unfold.

The Rossoneri's last two Champions League games, both against PSG, have seen three goals but none of the nine prior to those matches saw the ball hit the net more than twice.

Dortmund are nowhere near as potent as the French champions and none of their last nine games in this tournament have gone over 2.5 goals, so expect a low-scoring affair in Milan.

Feyenoord v Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid are top of Group E and beat Celtic 6-0 in their last Champions League match, suggesting should get the better of Feyenoord.

However, Diego Simeone's men have drawn both of their away matches in the group stage, including a 2-2 tie with section basement boys Celtic, and a positive result for the Dutch side is not out of the question.

Feyenoord have won both of their home group matches, beating the Bhoys 2-0 and Lazio 3-1, and are second in the Eredivisie having beaten AZ Alkmaar before the international break.

The Dutch side's home form is impressive and Atletico may have to settle for a point in Rotterdam.

Young Boys v Red Star Belgrade

Neither of these sides can qualify for the knockout stage, lying eight points behind second-placed RB Leipzig in Group G, but they will still be keen to take third and book their place in the next round of the Europa League.

Young Boys and Red Star have a habit of being involved in high-scoring matches - there have been more than three goals in three of both sides' four group games, including the last meeting between the two.

That reverse fixture finished 2-2 and a similarly action-packed affair could unfold in Bern.

