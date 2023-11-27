Tuesday's Champions League predictions and free football tips
Free football tips, best bets and predictions for Tuesday's matches in the Champions League
Where to watch
Shakhtar Donetsk v Antwerp
TNT Sports 3, 5.45pm Tuesday
Barcelona v Porto
TNT Sports 4, 8pm Tuesday
Milan v Dortmund
TNT Sports 3, 8pm Tuesday
Feyenoord v Atletico Madrid
TNT Sports 6, 8pm Tuesday
Young Boys v Red Star Belgrade
TNT Sports 7, 8pm Tuesday
Best bets
Shakhtar Donetsk to beat Antwerp
2pts 21-20 Betfair
D Sikan to score in Shakhtar Donetsk v Antwerp
1pt 11-5 bet365
Under 2.5 goals in Milan v Dortmund
2pts 19-20 bet365
Tuesday Champions League predictions
Shakhtar Donetsk v Antwerp
Shakhtar Donetsk landed a brilliant 1-0 victory over Barcelona earlier this month and they can follow that up with a comfortable success over bottom-of-the-section Antwerp on Tuesday.
The Ukrainians have dealt with playing away from the Donbass Arena well, keeping three clean sheets in their last four designated home matches, including in the win against Barca.
They should prove too strong for group whipping boys Antwerp, who are yet to pick up a point in the section, have conceded 14 goals in just four matches and scored just three of their own.
Danylo Sikan netted twice in Shakhtar's 3-2 win over their Belgian visitors in the reverse fixture and looks a solid bet to score again, having bagged the only goal of the game in the victory over Barca too.
Barcelona v Porto
The later game in Group H will see the top two face off with the sides locked on nine points at the summit of the section.
Barcelona won the reverse fixture 1-0 and will be expected to beat Porto once more. They have won 11 of their last 12 home matches with the only blip on that record coming against bitter rivals Real Madrid.
The Portuguese side have won their last four away games and may make life difficult for the Spanish champions, although they lost to Benfica on their travels recently, a side who rate closer to Barca's level than any of their subsequent opponents.
Milan v Dortmund
Arguably the match of the day is set to take place when Serie A title hopefuls Milan welcome German giants Dortmund to San Siro.
However, the last time these sides faced off it turned into something of a non-event with no goals scored in a drab affair.
With just three points between top and bottom in Group F and plenty to play for as both sides have a chance of pipping Newcastle and PSG to qualify for the knockout stage, a similarly tetchy match could unfold.
The Rossoneri's last two Champions League games, both against PSG, have seen three goals but none of the nine prior to those matches saw the ball hit the net more than twice.
Dortmund are nowhere near as potent as the French champions and none of their last nine games in this tournament have gone over 2.5 goals, so expect a low-scoring affair in Milan.
Feyenoord v Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid are top of Group E and beat Celtic 6-0 in their last Champions League match, suggesting should get the better of Feyenoord.
However, Diego Simeone's men have drawn both of their away matches in the group stage, including a 2-2 tie with section basement boys Celtic, and a positive result for the Dutch side is not out of the question.
Feyenoord have won both of their home group matches, beating the Bhoys 2-0 and Lazio 3-1, and are second in the Eredivisie having beaten AZ Alkmaar before the international break.
The Dutch side's home form is impressive and Atletico may have to settle for a point in Rotterdam.
Young Boys v Red Star Belgrade
Neither of these sides can qualify for the knockout stage, lying eight points behind second-placed RB Leipzig in Group G, but they will still be keen to take third and book their place in the next round of the Europa League.
Young Boys and Red Star have a habit of being involved in high-scoring matches - there have been more than three goals in three of both sides' four group games, including the last meeting between the two.
That reverse fixture finished 2-2 and a similarly action-packed affair could unfold in Bern.
Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on 27 November 2023inEuropean Football
Last updated 16:06, 27 November 2023
- Sunday's La Liga and Ligue 1 predictions and free football tips
- Saturday's Bundesliga, Ligue 1 & La Liga predictions and free football tips
- Saturday's Euro 2024 qualifying predictions, betting odds and tips
- Sunday's Bundesliga and Serie A predictions and free football tips
- Saturday's La Liga and Bundesliga predictions and free football tips
- Sunday's La Liga and Ligue 1 predictions and free football tips
- Saturday's Bundesliga, Ligue 1 & La Liga predictions and free football tips
- Saturday's Euro 2024 qualifying predictions, betting odds and tips
- Sunday's Bundesliga and Serie A predictions and free football tips
- Saturday's La Liga and Bundesliga predictions and free football tips