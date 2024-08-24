Sunday's Serie A and Ligue 1 predictions and free football tips

Best bets

Fiorentina to win and both teams to score vs Venezia

OneFootball, 5.30pm

2pts 5-2 bet365

Marseille to win and both teams to score vs Reims

Ligue 1 pass, 7.45pm

2pts 2-1 bet365

Sunday European football predictions

Fiorentina welcome Serie A new boys Venezia to Florence searching for their first win of the season following a thrilling 3-3 draw against Puskas Akademia in Conference League qualifying on Thursday.

That match, in which Fiorentina recovered from 2-0 down to lead 3-2 only to concede an 89th-minute leveller, was the latest in a line of high-scoring affairs for La Viola.

They drew 1-1 with Parma in their league opener last weekend and also conceded in pre-season matches with EFL sides Bolton, Preston and Hull ahead of the new campaign.

Venezia’s season has started with financial troubles off the pitch and consecutive defeats on it.

The visitors from the Floating City have lost 3-1 at Brescia in the Coppa Italia and by the same scoreline away to Lazio in Serie A this season, so while they could get on the scoresheet in Florence, defeat looks likely.

Marseille made a flying start to the new season with a 5-1 victory over a Brest side who will be in the Champions League this autumn.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side appear to have got to grips with the new boss's style in double-quick time and they should be too strong for Reims at the Stade Velodrome.

Reims were beaten 2-0 at Lille in their Ligue 1 opener. However, both teams have scored in their last six away league games and they could net in defeat.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.