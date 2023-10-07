Sunday's Bundesliga & La Liga predictions and free football tips

Best bets

Over 2.5 Bayer Leverkusen goals v Cologne

Sky Sports Arena, 2.30pm Sunday

2pts 11-10 Betfair

Atletico Madrid to win & both teams to score v Real Sociedad

Viaplay Sports 1, 3.15pm Sunday

1pt 100-30 bet365

Sunday's Bundesliga and La Liga predictions

Bayer Leverkusen have won eight of their opening nine games of the campaign, with a 2-2 draw away to Bayern Munich the only blot on an otherwise impeccable copybook.

Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso has put himself on the radar of some of Europe’s biggest clubs, having turned Bayer into a successful, attacking force since taking the reins at the BayArena a year ago.

Alonso's men look to have an excellent chance of maintaining their strong start at home to a Cologne side who slipped to the bottom of the Bundesliga table on Friday night.

After losing five of their opening six games, it’s hard to see how the Billy Goats will keep tabs on Leverkusen, who have scored 20 goals in six league games.

Leverkusen have scored at least three times in each of their home games this season and could power past Cologne on Sunday.

The pick of Sunday’s La Liga action sees Real Sociedad head to Atletico Madrid, with the pair fresh from midweek Champions League triumphs.

Atleti's 3-2 victory over Feyenoord was their fourth straight home win of the season and they have scored three times in each of those wins.

However, they have conceded in all of those wins, too, and were also breached in success in their final game of the 2022-23 campaign, a 2-1 win over Sunday's opponents Sociedad.

Backing another Atletico home win and both teams to score looks the way to go again.

