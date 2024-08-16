Saturday's Serie A and La Liga predictions and free football tips

Best bets

Milan to win & over 2.5 goals

Milan vs Torino, 7.45pm

1pt 8-5 bet365, Betfair

Robert Lewandowski to score

Valencia vs Barcelona, 8.30pm

2pts 5-4 general

Saturday European football predictions

For the first time this season there will be weekend action from four of Europe's top five leagues, with plenty of key clashes coming from La Liga, Serie A and Ligue 1 to accompany the start of the Premier League.

In Spain, Barcelona will be looking to regain their crown from rivals Real Madrid after being dethroned last term and they have appointed treble-winning manager Hansi Flick in their attempt to do so.

The German will be keen to make a winning start, although a trip to Valencia represents a difficult test given Barca drew 1-1 at the Mestalla last term.

Luckily for the Blaugrana they have one of the best strikers in Europe in their ranks and, most importantly, he is a forward who has excelled under the new Barca manager in the past.

Robert Lewandowski scored a sensational 55 goals in 47 games in all competitions as Bayern Munich won the treble under Flick in 2019-20 and now reunited with his former boss, the Pole could build on the league tally of 19 he notched last term.

The Barca forward hit a hat-trick in the home fixture against Valencia and given Los Ches are likely to be without world-class goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili as he nears an exit, Lewandowski could find the target at the Mestalla.

Milan were second best to rivals Inter in Serie A last term but they will be looking to close the gap this time and new manager Paulo Fonseca has a great opportunity to make a dream start to life at San Siro.

The Rossoneri are unbeaten in 28 Serie A home matches against Torino, winning 20 times in that run, while Milan won this fixture 4-1 last term.

Torino lost all eight of their away matches against sides who finished above them last term and could be set for more travel trouble at San Siro, where the hosts could rack up goals as well as three points.

Fonseca is an attacking manager whose style should suit Rafael Leao, Alvaro Morata and Christian Pulisic, so taking over 2.5 goals alongside a Milan win looks a smart play, especially as the Rossoneri's 38 league matches last season saw the ball hit the net an average of 3.29 times per game.

