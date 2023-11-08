West Ham v Olympiakos Europa League predictions, betting odds and tips: Hammers may strike late against Greek visitors

Where to watch West Ham v Olympiakos

West Ham v Olympiakos team news

West Ham

Kurt Zouma is the only fitness doubt for the Hammers so Dinos Mavropanos and Angelo Ogbonna could start at centre-back.

Olympiakos

Centre-back Nicolas Freire is sidelined for the visitors.

West Ham v Olympiakos predictions

West Ham's last match at the London Stadium was a comprehensive 3-1 victory over Arsenal in the EFL Cup but that win was the only bright spot during a run of four defeats in five for the Hammers.

One of those losses was a 2-1 Europa League reverse against Olympiakos and David Moyes's men may have to work hard to avenge that result on matchday four.

Opening victories against Backa Topola and Freiburg mean last season's Europa Conference League winners are still in a strong position in Group A.

However, having lost their last three Premier League matches against Aston Villa, Everton and Brentford they will want to rediscover the winning habit before upcoming league fixtures against Nottingham Forest, Burnley and Crystal Palace.

Moyes left star men Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Paqueta and Edson Alvarez on the bench in Greece, where Paqueta scored an 87th-minute consolation goal, and it will be interesting to see how strong a starting line-up the manager picks for the rematch.

Olympiakos have also been in patchy domestic form, losing 3-0 to Panathinaikos and 4-2 to PAOK Salonika in their last two home league games, and they conceded crucial late goals in a 3-2 defeat to Freiburg and a 2-2 draw away to Backa Topola.

The best bet in a trappy heat could be the draw-West Ham double result. Only one of their six Europa League goals this season has come before the 66th minute and last season's 2-1 Conference League final victory against Fiorentina was goalless until the 62nd minute.

Key stat

Five of West Ham's six Europa League goals this season have come in the 66th minute or later

Probable teams

West Ham (4-2-3-1): Fabianski; Kehrer, Mavropanos, Ogbonna, Emerson; Soucek, Fornals; Kudus, Ward-Prowse, Benrahma; Ings

Subs: Antonio, Paqueta, Alvarez, Coufal, Aguerd, Bowen, Cresswell

Olympiakos (4-2-3-1): Paschalakis; Rodinei, Retsos, Porozo, Quini; Camara, Hezze; Podence, Fortounis, Masouras; Kaabi

Subs: Ortega, Alexandropoulos, Solbakken, Jovetic, Scarpa, Tzolakis, El Arabi

