Rangers v Real Betis predictions & betting odds: Betis can put more pressure on Beale

Rangers v Real Betis team news

Rangers

Midfielder Nicolas Raskin has joined Kieran Dowell, Todd Cantwell and Danilo on the treatment table. Left-back Ridvan Yilmaz isn't registered.

Real Betis

Keeper Rui Silva tore a thigh at Barca so ex-Man City keeper Claudio Bravo could step in. William Carvalho, Rui Silva, Naby Fekir and Youssuf Sabaly are out.

Rangers v Real Betis predictions

The pressure is on Michael Beale, alleviated only marginally by a weekend win at St Johnstone, but the scars of their last European outing should have the Englishman fearing the worst.

Ibrox will do its best to get a tune out of Beale's inconsistent Light Blues but Spanish raiders Real Betis look the value in this Group C square-up.

Beale's Gers had their backsides tanned by PSV in Champions League qualifying, consigning them to the Europa League.

That was one of a number of disappointing efforts already this term and the fact that they are fourth in a league which historically is an Old Firm matchbet, speaks volumes.

Beale needs his big players to stand up against Betis and it's a major blow then that two of them – Nicolas Raskin and Danilo – have been ruled out through injury.

Betis chief Manuel Pellegrini has a high-class squad at his disposal with a creative midfield behind Willian Jose which has a really dangerous look about it.

They were crushed 5-0 at Barcelona at the weekend but that tells us more about Barcelona and Rangers aren't in the same league.

They were sixth in La Liga last season and any side who can make the top six in Spain is a decent unit.

Willian Jose at 11-2 to score first with the Brazilian having popped in three in five this term, although Betis are a nice price to get up inside 90 minutes.

Key stat

Betis have scored in each of their last seven Europa League away games

Probable teams

Rangers (4-2-3-1): Jack Butland; James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, Ben Davies, Borna Barisic; Ryan Jack, John Lundstram; Abdallah Sima, Tom Lawrence, Rabbi Matondo; Cyriel Dessers.

Real Betis (4-2-3-1): Claudio Bravo; Hector Bellerin, Marc Bartra, German Pezzella, Juan Miranda; Guido Rodriguez, Marc Roca; Rodri, Isco, Ayoze Perez; Willian Jose.

