Marseille v Brighton predictions, betting odds and tips: Seagulls can edge high-scoring contest

Marseille v Brighton team news

Marseille

Midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia is Marseille's only injury absentee as Iliman Ndiaye and Ismaila Sarr were passed fit for the weekend defeat at Monaco.

Brighton

Pascal Gross, James Milner and Adam Lallana are likely to miss out along with long-term absentees Julio Enciso and Jakub Moder.

Marseille v Brighton predictions

Group B of the Europa League served up a couple of crackers on matchday one as Brighton suffered a shock 3-2 home defeat to AEK Athens and Marseille drew 3-3 away to Ajax.

It has been a dramatic couple of weeks for both Marseille and Brighton since those results and the Premier League visitors can claim an entertaining victory at Stade Velodrome.

Marseille followed up their six-goal thriller in Amsterdam with a 4-0 Ligue 1 rout by rivals Paris St-Germain, prompting a furious reaction from the club's ultras and the resignation of manager Marcelino.

New boss Rino Gattuso, who never shirked a challenge as a player, enjoyed a dream start to his debut at Monaco on Saturday as Iliman Ndiaye gave Marseille the lead after just 32 seconds.

Familiar defensive frailties were exposed as OM went on to lose 3-2 although Brighton must also pick themselves up after their 6-1 weekend walloping by Aston Villa.

A dour stalemate in Marseille would be a surprise and the Seagulls look a decent price to win a contest in which both teams score.

Their last four away Premier League wins, at the end of 2022-23 and the start of this term, came at Chelsea, Arsenal, Wolves and Manchester United and they outclassed Champions League representatives Newcastle in last month's 3-1 home victory.

Roberto De Zerbi's squad is not at full strength but Brighton should still be too good for Marseille, who lost to Panathinaikos in Champions League qualifying and have kept only two clean sheets in ten games this season.

Key stat

Marseille have conceded ten goals in their last three matches, against Monaco, Paris St-Germain and Ajax

Probable teams

Marseille (4-3-3): Lopez; Clauss, Mbemba, Gigot, Murillo; Ounahi, Rongier, Veretout; Ndiaye, Aubameyang, Correa

Subs: Sarr, Harit, Vitinha,

Brighton (4-2-3-1): Steele; Lamptey, Julio, Dunk, Estupinan; Gilmour, Dahoud; March, Fati, Mitoma; Pedro

Subs: Ferguson, Veltman, Adingra, Webster, Welbeck, Baleba, Van Hecke

