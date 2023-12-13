Betis v Rangers predictions, betting odds and tips: Gers can get the job done
Free expert football tips, best bets and predictions for Betis v Rangers in the Europa League on Thursday
Where to watch Betis v Rangers
TNT Sports 3, 8pm Thursday
Best bet
Rangers draw no bet
1pt 23-10 Betfair, Power
Betis v Rangers odds
Betis 4-5
Rangers 7-2
Draw 29-10
Odds correct at time of publishing
Betis v Rangers team news
Betis
Nabil Fekir (knee), William Carvalho (thigh), Marc Bartra (Achilles), Claudio Bravo (hamstring) and Youssouf Sabaly (muscle strain) are injured and Guido Rodriguez is suspended.
Rangers
Connor Goldson is available after suspension but Danilo (knee), Tom Lawrence (muscle strain) and Nicolas Raskin (unspecified injury) are unavailable.
Betis v Rangers predictions
Rangers missed a massive opportunity when drawing 1-1 at home to Aris Limassol on Europa League matchday five but they can guarantee progression to the knockout stages by defeating Group C leaders Betis at Estadio Benito Villamarin.
The Gers would have already advanced to the next round had they been successful against section basement boys Aris a fortnight ago.
Now they face a tricky challenge because only a victory away to Betis would ensure an extension of their Europa League campaign.
The consolation prize of a Europa Conference League berth is there should things go wrong, so there is every incentive for the Glasgow giants to play with a positive attitude and test out their Andalusian hosts, who are weakened by several injuries and the suspension of key midfielder Guido Rodriguez.
Betis are a point better off than Rangers, but they are also at risk because a defeat could see them drop from first to third and result in them sliding into the Europa Conference League.
Both Betis and Rangers will be keeping tabs on the other matchday six clash between Aris and Sparta Prague, because a victory for the Czech visitors would advance them to a top-two finish.
Sparta are odds-on to get the win, so Rangers will need to play with the intention of taking maximum points.
Betis were the sectional favourites from the outset but they lost 1-0 at Ibrox on matchday one and are in a more depleted state than they were in September.
Rangers approach the game with confidence after a 13-game unbeaten run and they appear overpriced to get the victory.
Key stat
Rangers are unbeaten in their last 13 matches
Probable teams
Betis (4-2-3-1): Rui Silva; Ruibal, Pezzella, Miranda, Abner; Roca, Guardado; Diao, Isco, Ezzalzouli; Borja Iglesias.
Subs: Vieites, Ayoze Perez, Henrique, Willian Jose, Bellerin, Rodri, Sorroche, E Fernandez, Garcia.
Rangers (4-2-3-1): Butland; Tavernier, Goldson, Balogun, Barisic; Lundstram, Cifuentes; McCausland, Cantwell, Sima; Dessers.
Subs: Souttar, Davies, Yilmaz, Matondo, King, Lammers, Sterling, Roofe, McCrorie.
Inside info
Betis
Star man Isco
Top scorer Willian Jose
Penalty taker Marc Roca
Card magnet Isco
Assist ace Isco
Set-piece aerial threat Borja Iglesias
Rangers
Star man James Tavernier
Top scorer James Tavernier
Penalty taker James Tavernier
Card magnet Connor Goldson
Assist ace James Tavernier
Set-piece aerial threat Connor Goldson
Published on 13 December 2023inEuropa League
Last updated 17:14, 13 December 2023
