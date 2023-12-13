Betis v Rangers predictions, betting odds and tips: Gers can get the job done

Where to watch Betis v Rangers

TNT Sports 3, 8pm Thursday

Betis v Rangers team news

Betis

Nabil Fekir (knee), William Carvalho (thigh), Marc Bartra (Achilles), Claudio Bravo (hamstring) and Youssouf Sabaly (muscle strain) are injured and Guido Rodriguez is suspended.

Rangers

Connor Goldson is available after suspension but Danilo (knee), Tom Lawrence (muscle strain) and Nicolas Raskin (unspecified injury) are unavailable.

Betis v Rangers predictions

Rangers missed a massive opportunity when drawing 1-1 at home to Aris Limassol on Europa League matchday five but they can guarantee progression to the knockout stages by defeating Group C leaders Betis at Estadio Benito Villamarin.

The Gers would have already advanced to the next round had they been successful against section basement boys Aris a fortnight ago.

Now they face a tricky challenge because only a victory away to Betis would ensure an extension of their Europa League campaign.

The consolation prize of a Europa Conference League berth is there should things go wrong, so there is every incentive for the Glasgow giants to play with a positive attitude and test out their Andalusian hosts, who are weakened by several injuries and the suspension of key midfielder Guido Rodriguez.

Betis are a point better off than Rangers, but they are also at risk because a defeat could see them drop from first to third and result in them sliding into the Europa Conference League.

Both Betis and Rangers will be keeping tabs on the other matchday six clash between Aris and Sparta Prague, because a victory for the Czech visitors would advance them to a top-two finish.

Sparta are odds-on to get the win, so Rangers will need to play with the intention of taking maximum points.

Betis were the sectional favourites from the outset but they lost 1-0 at Ibrox on matchday one and are in a more depleted state than they were in September.

Rangers approach the game with confidence after a 13-game unbeaten run and they appear overpriced to get the victory.

Key stat

Rangers are unbeaten in their last 13 matches

Probable teams

Betis (4-2-3-1): Rui Silva; Ruibal, Pezzella, Miranda, Abner; Roca, Guardado; Diao, Isco, Ezzalzouli; Borja Iglesias.

Subs: Vieites, Ayoze Perez, Henrique, Willian Jose, Bellerin, Rodri, Sorroche, E Fernandez, Garcia.

Rangers (4-2-3-1): Butland; Tavernier, Goldson, Balogun, Barisic; Lundstram, Cifuentes; McCausland, Cantwell, Sima; Dessers.

Subs: Souttar, Davies, Yilmaz, Matondo, King, Lammers, Sterling, Roofe, McCrorie.

Inside info

Betis

Star man Isco

Top scorer Willian Jose

Penalty taker Marc Roca

Card magnet Isco

Assist ace Isco

Set-piece aerial threat Borja Iglesias

Rangers

Star man James Tavernier

Top scorer James Tavernier

Penalty taker James Tavernier

Card magnet Connor Goldson

Assist ace James Tavernier

Set-piece aerial threat Connor Goldson

