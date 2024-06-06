England v Iceland prediction, betting tips and odds: Lions can sign off with low-scoring success

BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on England v Iceland. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch England v Iceland

You can watch the England v Iceland international friendly at 7.45pm on Friday, June 7, live on Channel 4.

Match prediction & best bet

England & under 3.5 goals

1pt 6-5 bet365

England v Iceland odds

England 1-8

Iceland 40-1

Draw 19-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

England v Iceland predictions

England kick off their Euro 2024 campaign against Serbia next week but they may not get extensive practice of their goal celebrations in Friday's final warm-up game against Iceland and a low-scoring success at Wembley looks likely.

Manager Gareth Southgate is close to finalising his plans and must submit a final 26-man squad within hours of the final whistle being blown.

The big choices, including the widely reported decision to omit James Maddison, have already been made and Southgate's main priority against Iceland will be to get through the exercise without adding to his list of injury concerns.

There has been some good injury news for the Three Lions coach this week with Luke Shaw, Bukayo Saka and Anthony Gordon among the players returning to full training.

It all adds up to extra selection options and should mean the starting line-up against Iceland is a lot closer to what could be seen from the outset against Serbia on June 16.

Harry Kane, Saka and Phil Foden are among the players expected to return to the starting line-up, but the increase in stellar names on the teamsheet may not translate to a convincing victory.

England have won 13 of their last 15 friendly matches but have not scored more than three goals in a non-competitive fixture since defeating Slovakia 4-0 at Wembley in March 2009.

They tend to play within themselves in friendly matches and were far from convincing against Bosnia on Monday despite the 3-0 final score.

Iceland's motivation is likely to be greater as they look forward to a demanding four days featuring high-profile away games against England and the Netherlands.

Facing England is sure to bring back memories of their stunning 2-1 triumph over the Three Lions at Euro 2016 which was the greatest moment in their football history.

However, Iceland's standards have slipped since that incredible night in Nice with failures to qualify for Euro 2020 and 2024 and World Cup 2022.

Iceland bowed out of the race to reach Euro 2024 at the final hurdle with a 2-1 playoff loss to Ukraine after they had finished a distant fourth in qualifying Group J.

They are unlikely to cause England many problems but they could keep the scoreline respectable against a Three Lions side saving their best for the bigger battles to come.

Key stat

Seventeen of England's last 19 friendlies have generated fewer than four goals

England v Iceland team news

England

Kyle Walker and Kobbie Mainoo are back in contention after being given extra time off following the FA Cup final. Luke Shaw and Anthony Gordon are back in training and Bukayo Saka and John Stones should return after being rested against Bosnia.

Iceland

Injured forwards Albert Gudmunsson and Alfred Finnbogason are out of contention for the visitors.

Probable teams

England (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guehi, Trippier; Mainoo, Rice; Saka, Foden, Grealish; Kane.

Iceland (4-4-2): Valdimarsson; Sampsted, Ingason, Gretarsson, Thorarinsson; Thorsteinsson, Gudmundsson, Traustason, Haraldsson; Gudjohnsen, Oskarsson.

Inside info

England

Star man Harry Kane

Top scorer Harry Kane

Penalty taker Harry Kane

Card magnet Declan Rice

Assist ace Phil Foden

Set-piece aerial threat John Stones

Iceland

Star man Hakan Haraldsson

Top scorer Johann Berg Gudmundsson

Penalty taker Andri Gudjohnsen

Card magnet Sverrir Ingason

Assist ace Johann Berg Gudmundsson

Set-piece aerial threat Sverrir Ingason

