Wednesday's EFL predictions and free football tips

Best bets

Derby

1pt 17-20 general

Under 2.5 goals in Bristol City vs Blackburn

1pt 3-4 Betfair

Wednesday EFL predictions

Derby are on course to secure automatic promotion from League One with only four matches left to play but the Rams cannot afford to be complacent with Bolton just a point behind them.

It is Portsmouth's title to lose in League One but Derby will be determined to follow them into the Championship next season and they look a solid bet to beat Wycombe.

The Chairboys are in mid-table obscurity in the third tier and may not be up to the task on Wednesday after a suckerpunch 2-1 defeat to Peterborough in Sunday's EFL Trophy final.

Wycombe conceded the first goal of the game in the 85th minute but hit back four minutes later through Dale Taylor, thinking they had forced extra-time, before a second strike from Peterborough's Harrison Burrows in the 91st minute consigned them to defeat.

Wanderers have won just three of their last seven matches in all competitions, whereas Derby have won 12 of their 21 away games in League One this term, giving them one of the best road records in the division.

Bristol City and Blackburn are both part of a congested mid-table group in the Championship and their clash at Ashton Gate on Wednesday could be tightly contested.

The Robins played out a 0-0 draw with Sunderland on Saturday and that was their fifth successive match to feature under 2.5 goals.

Blackburn, meanwhile, have shown signs of improvement at the back since appointing John Eustace as manager and have conceded only two goals in their last four games.

