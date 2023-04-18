Wednesday's Championship predictions and odds: QPR's woes may continue

Where to watch Wednesday's Championship games

Best bets

Norwich

1pt 6-5 general

Luton to win to nil

1pt 15-8 Betfair

Wednesday's Championship predictions

QPR are in freefall in the Championship, losing ten of their last 12 games, and they have not shown much to suggest the time to stop opposing them has come.

They face Norwich on Wednesday night and the Canaries have won just one of their last seven matches, losing 5-1 at Middlesbrough on Friday.

However, those disappointing recent performances have only added some juice to the visitors’ price and they are worth backing for the win.

Motivation will be high for David Wagner’s men, who realistically need a victory if they are to maintain their chances of finishing in the playoffs.

Despite Norwich's poor form, they are just two points off the top six, although Blackburn have a game in hand on them.

Only Wigan have a worse home record than QPR and they may well fall to their 12th defeat of the season in their own backyard.

Luton have one of the best away records in the Championship and nine of their 11 victories on the road have also come with a clean sheet.

Rob Edwards' side visit Reading, who showed grit to battle for a goalless draw against promoted Burnley but ultimately lack quality going forward.

Caretaker manager Noel Hunt was happy with Reading's performance but his side are still staring down the barrel of relegation thanks in part to a six-point deduction.

The Hatters have managed to keep a clean sheet in their last five meetings with the Royals and the value play looks to be an away win to nil.

