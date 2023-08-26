Watford v Blackburn predictions, betting odds and tips: Inconsistent pair could cancel each other out

Where to watch Watford v Blackburn

Sky Sports Main Event & Football, midday Sunday

Best bet

Draw

1pt 5-2 general

Watford v Blackburn odds

Watford 11-10

Blackburn 11-4

Draw 5-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Watford v Blackburn predictions

Watford and Blackburn have made almost identical starts to the Championship season and they may be hard to separate in this televised Vicarage Road clash, writes Tom McGarry.

After opening with an eyecatching 4-0 victory over Queens Park Rangers, Watford are without a win in three games in all competitions, losing to Stevenage on penalties in the EFL Cup and failing to score in their last two league outings against Plymouth and Stoke.

Blackburn are also winless in the league since the first weekend, but they have been hard to beat on the road under Jon Dahl Tomasson, losing just two of their last ten matches in a run which has included six draws.

One of those draws came at Vicarage Road in February and a repeat outcome could be on the cards with Watford having lost just two of their last 13 Championship home games.



