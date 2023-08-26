Racing Post logo
Championship

Watford v Blackburn predictions, betting odds and tips: Inconsistent pair could cancel each other out

Free expert football tips, best bets and predictions for Watford v Blackburn Rovers in the Championship on Sunday

Blackburn manager Jon Dahl Tomasson
Blackburn manager Jon Dahl TomassonCredit: Craig Williamson - SNS Group

Where to watch Watford v Blackburn

Sky Sports Main Event & Football, midday Sunday

Best bet

Draw
1pt 5-2 general

Watford v Blackburn odds

Watford 11-10
Blackburn 11-4
Draw 5-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

T&C's apply18+begambleaware.org

Watford v Blackburn predictions

Watford and Blackburn have made almost identical starts to the Championship season and they may be hard to separate in this televised Vicarage Road clash, writes Tom McGarry.

After opening with an eyecatching 4-0 victory over Queens Park Rangers, Watford are without a win in three games in all competitions, losing to Stevenage on penalties in the EFL Cup and  failing to score in their last two league outings against Plymouth and Stoke.

Blackburn are also winless in the league since the first weekend, but they have been hard to beat on the road under Jon Dahl Tomasson, losing just two of their last ten matches in a run which has included six draws.

One of those draws came at Vicarage Road in February and a repeat outcome could be on the cards with Watford having lost just two of their last 13 Championship home games.

Today's top sports betting stories

Tom McGarryRacing Post Sport
Published on 26 August 2023Last updated 12:24, 26 August 2023
