Tuesday's EFL predictions, betting odds and tips: Boro can continue to impress

Tuesday's EFL predictions

Middlesbrough’s clash with Norwich is one the highlights on Tuesday's EFL coupon and the two sides could hardly be in more contrasting form.

Boro’s win over Birmingham on Saturday made it six victories in a row for Michael Carrick’s side while the Canaries have lost five of their last seven in all competitions.

The latest of those defeats came at home at the hands of Leeds when David Wagner’s side surrendered a 2-0 lead with less than 30 minutes to play, eventually losing 3-2.

Norwich have conceded 16 goals in their last seven games and have allowed the joint-most goals of any team in the league while Boro have recovered from their slow start and have kept a clean sheet in four of their last five matches.

With their improved defence and against a Norwich side leaking goals with regularity, Boro are worth siding with to continue their winning run.

Watford needed a late winner to get the better of Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday but they look unlikely to make it back-to-back victories when they visit Swansea.

The Hornets had lost three of their previous four games and only the bottom three have won fewer matches than the three they have managed.

Swansea had won four in a row before falling short against Leicester last time out but there is no shame in that given the Foxes' imperious form.

Michael Duff seems to finally be getting a tune out of his squad after a difficult transition to his style of play following Russell Martin’s departure in the summer.

Watford have taken two points from a possible 15 on the road this season and this could prove another fruitless away trip.

On a busy night in the EFL, there is also full slate of games from League One as well as in League Two where Gillingham's poor form could continue at Swindon.

The Gills have lost three of their four games since parting company with Neil Harris, conceding 12 times in the process.

Their hosts have won five and drawn one of their six home games this season and were unfortunate to draw 2-2 with Salford on Saturday.

