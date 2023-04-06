Sunderland v Hull predictions: Mid-table clash could be quiet affair

Where to watch Sunderland v Hull

Sunderland v Hull team news

Sunderland

Dan Ballard is out with a hamstring injury and joins Ross Stewart, Corry Evans, Elliot Embleton, Aji Alese on the sidelines.

Hull

Hopes are high that striker Oscar Estupinan will recover from his ankle injury but Cyrus Christie, Nathan Baxter and Aaron Connolly are still out.

Sunderland v Hull predictions

Sunderland have endured a slump at just the wrong time that looks to have quashed the Black Cats' chances of gaining consecutive promotions and it would not be a surprise if they were to find their luck was out again when Hull head to Wearside.

One win in their last eight games has left the Mackems seven points adrift of the playoff places, and with just seven games remaining, as well as five other teams between them and the top six, it is difficult to see them getting into the picture.

It is their home form that has perhaps been the biggest issue as they have posted just four wins in their last 13 outings at the Stadium of Light.

They are without a win in four and a recent 5-1 defeat to Stoke illustrates just how far they have to go to be among the top sides in the division, even if they did claim a goalless draw at runaway leaders Burnley in their last outing.

Mowbray's side may not have enough to win, but it is questionable whether Hull do either as they have won one of their last nine games and not been successful in their last six on the road.

The Tigers are 17th and Birmingham, who are 16th, are the highest-ranked team they have beaten on their travels.

Confidence is unlikely to be high in either camp, so there could be value in the match ending all-square.

Key stat

Hull have drawn three of their last four matches.

Probable teams

Sunderland (4-2-3-1): Patterson; Hume, O'Nien, Batth, Gooch; Neil, Ekwah; Roberts, Pritchard, Clarke; Gelhardt.

Subs: Diallo, Michut, Ba, Lihadji, Cirkin, Bass, Anderson

Hull (4-2-3-1): Darlow; Coyle, Jones, McLoughlin, Greaves; Seri, Slater; Ebiowei, Traore, Sayyadmanesh; Longman

Subs: Tufan, Docherty, Woods, Elder, Ingram, Simons, Vaughan, Estupinan

