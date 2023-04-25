Sheffield United v West Brom predictions and odds: Blades to secure promotion in style

Where to watch Sheffield United v West Brom

Sy Sports Main Event & Football, 8pm Wednesday

Best bet

Sheffield United

2pts 21-20 Coral, bet365

Sheffield United v West Brom odds

Sheffield United 21-20

West Brom 29-10

Draw 12-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org





Sheffield United v West Brom predictions

Injury-hit West Brom have been playing well enough recently to offer a challenge at Bramall Lane but highflying Sheffield United are still hard to oppose.

The Blades, fresh from a day out at Wembley and a lesson from Manchester City, can regroup and put the finishing touches on their promotion push by beating the Baggies to guarantee second spot in the table.

United have won at The Hawthorns this season – a thoroughly deserved 2-0 win in Carlos Corberan's first game in charge of West Brom – but it's at home where the Yorkshiremen have been super strong, winning 12 of their last 14 in front of their own fans.

Their only losses were against the two sides immediately below them, Middlesbrough and Luton, both of whom are a cut above West Brom, who were poor in defeat at home to Sunderland last time out.

Key stat

West Brom have lost six of their last nine away games in all competitions.

