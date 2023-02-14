Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Championship

Sheffield United v Middlesbrough predictions: Boro can breach Bramall Lane fortress

Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Middlesbrough v Sheffield United in the Championship on Wednesday

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick
Middlesbrough boss Michael CarrickCredit: Paul Devlin - SNS Group

Where to watch

Sky Sports Football, 8pm Wednesday

Best bet

Middlesbrough
1pt 3-1 BoyleSports

Betting offers

  • Paddy Power are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up here
  • Sky Bet are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click here for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets
  • Betfair have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account here
  • To get free bets from Ladbrokes today, simply sign up to a new account here
  • Don't have a Coral account? They have an offer for new customers here
  • New William Hill customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking here

Match preview

Burnley and Sheffield United have dominated the Championship promotion race but Middlesbrough have not quite given up on pushing for a top-two finish and they can improve their slim chances by beating the Blades at Bramall Lane.

The table makes positive reading for Sheffield United, who are ten points above third-placed Boro having played one game fewer.

However, they are likely to be wary of Michael Carrick's side, who have racked up nine wins from their last 11 Championship fixtures.

Middlesbrough must continue picking up points at a rapid rate if they are to move beyond merely consolidating a playoff spot but they are playing well enough to fancy their chances against any team in the division.

Sheffield United are on a 13-match unbeaten run but they face a difficult week with the clash against Boro preceding a tricky trip to Millwall.

Boro should be sensing an opportunity and they look overpriced to take the points.

Key stat

Middlesbrough have won nine of their last 11 league games

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

author image
Dan ChildsRacing Post Sport
Published on 14 February 2023Last updated 17:26, 14 February 2023
icon
more inChampionship
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inChampionship