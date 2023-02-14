Sheffield United v Middlesbrough predictions: Boro can breach Bramall Lane fortress

Where to watch

Sky Sports Football, 8pm Wednesday

Best bet

Middlesbrough

1pt 3-1 BoyleSports

Betting offers

are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up

are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets

have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account

To get free bets from today, simply sign up to a new account

Don't have a account? They have an offer for new customers

New customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking

Match preview

Burnley and Sheffield United have dominated the Championship promotion race but Middlesbrough have not quite given up on pushing for a top-two finish and they can improve their slim chances by beating the Blades at Bramall Lane.

The table makes positive reading for Sheffield United, who are ten points above third-placed Boro having played one game fewer.

However, they are likely to be wary of Michael Carrick's side, who have racked up nine wins from their last 11 Championship fixtures.

Middlesbrough must continue picking up points at a rapid rate if they are to move beyond merely consolidating a playoff spot but they are playing well enough to fancy their chances against any team in the division.

Sheffield United are on a 13-match unbeaten run but they face a difficult week with the clash against Boro preceding a tricky trip to Millwall.

Boro should be sensing an opportunity and they look overpriced to take the points.

Key stat

Middlesbrough have won nine of their last 11 league games

Follow us on Twitter