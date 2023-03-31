Preston v Blackpool predictions: Tough to split Lancashire rivals
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Preston v Blackpool in the Championship on Saturday
Where to watch Preston v Blackpool
Sky Sports Main Event & Football, 12.30pm Saturday
Best bet
Draw
1pt 9-4 Betfair, BoyleSports, Hills
Preston v Blackpool odds
Preston 11-10
Blackpool 29-10
Draw 9-4
Odds correct at time of publishing
Preston v Blackpool predictions
Preston have had two weeks to recover from their mauling at Middlesbrough but could struggle to overpower bitter rivals Blackpool on derby day.
North End were unbeaten in seven before crashing to a 4-0 defeat at the Riverside, against a Boro team who boss Ryan Lowe - and many others - feel are as good as runaway leaders Burnley.
The Lilywhites have lost a couple of key defenders – Bambo Diaby is suspended, Greg Cunningham injured – but Liam Lindsay is fit to return.
They'll fancy their chances against their struggling rivals, who were also hit for four before the international break when they were thumped 4-1 at home by Coventry.
But Mick McCarthy's Seasiders are a funny bunch who in the last few weeks have scrapped away for a 0-0 draw with Burnley and thumped QPR 6-1. They also beat Preston 4-2 on home turf in October.
Preston v Blackpool team news
Preston
Bambo Diaby is suspended while fellow defender Greg Cunningham is out injured and will miss the rest of the season.
Blackpool: Defender Jordan Thorniley is a doubt but Ian Poveda-Ocampo could be ready to return.
