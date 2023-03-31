Preston v Blackpool predictions: Tough to split Lancashire rivals

Where to watch Preston v Blackpool

Sky Sports Main Event & Football, 12.30pm Saturday

Best bet

Draw

1pt 9-4 Betfair, BoyleSports, Hills

Preston v Blackpool odds

Preston 11-10

Blackpool 29-10

Draw 9-4

Odds correct at time of publishing

Betting offers

are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up

are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets

have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account

To get free bets from today, simply sign up to a new account

Don't have a account? They have an offer for new customers

New customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking

Preston v Blackpool predictions

Preston have had two weeks to recover from their mauling at Middlesbrough but could struggle to overpower bitter rivals Blackpool on derby day.

North End were unbeaten in seven before crashing to a 4-0 defeat at the Riverside, against a Boro team who boss Ryan Lowe - and many others - feel are as good as runaway leaders Burnley.

The Lilywhites have lost a couple of key defenders – Bambo Diaby is suspended, Greg Cunningham injured – but Liam Lindsay is fit to return.

They'll fancy their chances against their struggling rivals, who were also hit for four before the international break when they were thumped 4-1 at home by Coventry.

But Mick McCarthy's Seasiders are a funny bunch who in the last few weeks have scrapped away for a 0-0 draw with Burnley and thumped QPR 6-1. They also beat Preston 4-2 on home turf in October.

Preston v Blackpool team news

Preston

Bambo Diaby is ­suspended while fellow defender Greg ­Cunningham is out injured and will miss the rest of the season.

Blackpool: Defender Jordan ­Thorniley is a doubt but Ian Poveda-Ocampo could be ready to return.

Follow us on Twitter