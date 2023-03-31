Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Championship

Preston v Blackpool predictions: Tough to split Lancashire rivals

Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Preston v Blackpool in the Championship on Saturday

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe
Preston North End manager Ryan LoweCredit: Dave Howarth - CameraSport

Where to watch Preston v Blackpool

Sky Sports Main Event & Football, 12.30pm Saturday

Best bet

Draw
1pt 9-4 Betfair, BoyleSports, Hills

Preston v Blackpool odds

Preston 11-10
Blackpool 29-10
Draw 9-4

Odds correct at time of publishing

Betting offers

  • Paddy Power are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up here
  • Sky Bet are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click here for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets
  • Betfair have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account here
  • To get free bets from Ladbrokes today, simply sign up to a new account here
  • Don't have a Coral account? They have an offer for new customers here
  • New William Hill customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking here

Preston v Blackpool predictions

Preston have had two weeks to recover from their mauling at Middlesbrough but could struggle to overpower bitter rivals Blackpool on derby day.

North End were unbeaten in seven before crashing to a 4-0 defeat at the Riverside, against a Boro team who boss Ryan Lowe - and many others - feel are as good as runaway leaders Burnley.

The Lilywhites have lost a couple of key defenders – Bambo Diaby is suspended, Greg Cunningham injured – but Liam Lindsay is fit to return.

They'll fancy their chances against their struggling rivals, who were also hit for four before the international break when they were thumped 4-1 at home by Coventry.

But Mick McCarthy's Seasiders are a funny bunch who in the last few weeks have scrapped away for a 0-0 draw with Burnley and thumped QPR 6-1. They also beat Preston 4-2 on home turf in October.

Preston v Blackpool team news

Preston
Bambo Diaby is ­suspended while fellow defender Greg ­Cunningham is out injured and will miss the rest of the season.

Blackpool: Defender Jordan ­Thorniley is a doubt but Ian Poveda-Ocampo could be ready to return.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

author image
Steve DaviesRacing Post Sport
Published on 31 March 2023Last updated 14:50, 31 March 2023
icon
more inChampionship
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inChampionship