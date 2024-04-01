Portsmouth vs Derby prediction, betting odds and tips: Pompey set to edge closer to the title

Where to watch Portsmouth v Derby

Live on Sky Sports Main Event & Football, 8pm Tuesday

Portsmouth vs Derby predictions

With League One leaders Portsmouth five points clear of second-placed Derby and having a game in hand, a home win on Tuesday would all but seal the title for Pompey.

John Mousinho’s side are unbeaten in 13 games and have won five in a row at Fratton Park and they look good value at odds-against to secure a huge victory.

Derby have won five of their last six games to pile the pressure on Portsmouth but they have plenty to prove on their travels, having lost two of their last three away games at Barnsley and Northampton.

Portsmouth have won 13 of their 19 home league matches this season, losing only twice, and they appear to be getting stronger for the run-in, highlighted by back-to-back away wins at promotion rivals Peterborough and Wycombe.

The Rams still have some injuries to contend with and while top scorer James Collins returned from the bench in Friday’s 1-0 win at home to Blackpool, he may not be fit enough to start in what may be their toughest away game of the season.

Key stat

Portsmouth and both teams to score has been a winning bet in six of their last seven League One home games.

