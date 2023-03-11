Norwich v Sunderland predictions: In-form Canaries can win high-scoring affair

Where to watch Norwich v Sunderland

Sky Sports Football & Main Event, midday Sunday

Best bet

Norwich to win & over 2.5 goals

1pt 2-1 general

Norwich v Sunderland team news

Norwich

Sam Byram, Isaac Hayden, Przemyslaw Placheta and Jonathan Rowe remain sidelined but Josh Sargent and Gabby Sara could return.

Sunderland

Ross Stewart, Elliot Embleton, Corry Evans and Niall Huggins are out but Dennis Cirkin and Lynden Gooch may feature at Carrow Road.

Norwich v Sunderland predictions

Norwich’s decision to replace Dean Smith with David Wagner in January looks shrewder by the day. The Canaries have hit top form under their new manager, taking 19 points from a possible 27 since Wagner's appointment.

One of their two defeats in that run came against runaway leaders Burnley and they host Sunderland on Sunday following three wins on the spin over Birmingham, Cardiff and Millwall.

The Canaries' strong form is in sharp contrast to that of a Sunderland side who have lost their last three, including a 5-1 humiliation at the hands of former Black Cats boss Alex Neil’s Stoke last time out.

Sunderland are now six points adrift of Norwich in the race for the playoffs and will need to pick up soon if they are to have any chance of securing back-to-back promotions.

Sunday's meeting should be entertaining. The pair started the weekend as one of only five Championship clubs to have hit the 50-goal mark this season and it would be no surprise if there were plenty of goals, particularly given that Sunderland came into this round of fixtures with the worst defensive record in the top half.

Take Norwich to secure a fourth win in a row in a game featuring at least three goals.

Key stat

Norwich have won four of their last five Championship matches.

