Millwall v Birmingham predictions and odds: Lions to boost playoff hopes

Millwall v Birmingham team news

Millwall

George Honeyman will miss the rest of the season while Murray Wallace, Callum Styles, Charlie Cresswell, Aidomo Emakhu are also sidelined. Tyler Burey is a doubt.

Birmingham

George Hall limped off in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Sunderland and joins Gary Gardner and Tate Campbell on the treatment table. Troy Deeney and Dion Sanderson are close to returning.

Millwall v Birmingham predictions

Millwall are back on track in their pursuit of a Championship playoff place after Saturday’s 2-0 win at home to top-six rivals Preston and the Lions can enjoy more success at The Den against Birmingham on Tuesday night.

That was a first victory in five for Gary Rowett’s promotion hopefuls and ensured they remained fifth in the table, three points ahead of Coventry and Preston who are the two closest pursuers trying to gatecrash the top six.

Millwall's win over North End was a match of few clear-cut chances - only five efforts on target were registered - and another nervy contest could be on the cards against Birmingham.

However, Blues have lost six of their last ten away league games and Millwall's motivation for points is arguably greater given the visitors should be safe from any real relegation danger after reaching 50 points.

Millwall have kept three clean sheets in their last four league games and they could grind out another crucial victory in the race for a top-six place.

Key stat

Under 2.5 goals has landed in six of Millwall’s last seven Championship clashes.

