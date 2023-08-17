Leeds v West Brom predictions, betting odds and tips: Baggies can bank at least a point

Where to watch Leeds v West Brom

Sky Sports Main Event & Football, 8pm Friday

Best bet

West Brom or draw double chance

Leeds v West Brom odds

Leeds 21-20

West Brom 11-4

Draw 13-5

Leeds v West Brom team news

Leeds

Stuart Dallas, Crysensio Summerville, Patrick Bamford, Mateo Joseph, Liam Cooper and Junior Firpo missed last weekend's 1-0 loss at Birmingham, as did unsettled duo Luis Sinisterra and Wilfried Gnonto. Sam Greenwood and Sonny Perkins may return but Leo Hjelde is ruled out with concussion.

West Brom

Brandon Thomas-Asante has joined Daryl Dike, Adam Reach, Martin Kelly and Grady Diangana in the treatment room. Josh Maja came off the bench at the weekend and continues to build on his match fitness.

Leeds v West Brom predictions

Leeds's relegation hangover has been extended by a poor start to the Championship season and their problems are set to increase when they face West Brom at Elland Road.

Only a victory will satisfy frustrated Leeds supporters, who have seen their team fail to pick up maximum points on the last 11 attempts.

The Yorkshire giants were installed among the pre-season favourites for promotion but they have been hampered by a mass exodus of key players which continued on Monday when winger Jack Harrison sealed a loan switch to Everton.

Luis Sinisterra and Wilfried Gnonto have also been pushing to leave the club and an early-season injury crisis has added to the problems facing embattled Leeds manager Daniel Farke.

The need to strengthen his squad has been a frequent topic in Farke's press conferences but the former Norwich gaffer must work with what he has in the short term and his inexperienced, unbalanced side struggled last weekend when sliding to a 1-0 loss at Birmingham.

Leeds mustered just one shot on target at St Andrew's and their struggles represent an opportunity for West Brom, who are among a clutch of second-tier clubs aiming for the top six.

Albion have a few problems in attack with Josh Maja short of match fitness and Brandon Thomas-Asante and Daryl Dike injured but they shrugged aside those issues to beat Swansea 3-2 on Saturday.

They are likely to fancy their chances at Elland Road and can add at least a point to their tally.

Key stat

Leeds have gone 11 league matches without a victory

Probable teams

Leeds (4-2-3-1): Meslier; Ayling, Cresswell, Struijk, Byram; Gray, Ampadu; Shackleton, Poveda, James; Gelhardt.

Subs: Darlow, Rodon, Gyabi, Rutter, Bate, Klaesson, Drameh, Greenwood, Perkins.

West Brom (3-4-3): Palmer; Ajayi, Kipre, Pieters; Furlong, Molumby, Yokuslu, Townsend; Wallace, Phillips, Swift.

Subs: Ingram, Bartley, Maja, Chalobah, Sarmiento, Mowatt, Gardner-Hickman, Fellows, Griffiths.

