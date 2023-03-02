Hull v West Brom predictions: Baggies can bolster playoff push

Where to watch

Sky Sports Main Event & Football, 8pm Friday

Best bet

West Brom

1pt 11-8 Hills

Betting offers

are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up

are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets

have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account

To get free bets from today, simply sign up to a new account

Don't have a account? They have an offer for new customers

New customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking

Team news

Hull

Jean Michael Seri and Aaron Connolly are ruled out. Allahyar Sayyadmanesh may not be risked despite featuring for 45 minutes for the club's under-21s on Monday.

West Brom

Erik Pieters and Karlan Grant are doubts while Tom Rogic misses out. Alex Palmer and Kyle Bartley are long-term absentees.

Hull v West Brom predictions

West Brom ended a three-game winless sequence, their longest under manager Carlos Corberan, with an impressive 2-0 victory at home to Middlesbrough on Saturday, and they can move closer to the Championship playoffs by defeating Hull at the MKM Stadium.

The Baggies have generally impressed since hiring Corberan in late October.

Corberan inherited a side stuck in the relegation zone with two wins from 16 league matches and has lifted them into the promotion race thanks to a 34-point-haul from 17 fixtures.

Averaging two points per game is usually title-winning form when replicated over the course of a Championship season, and if Corberan's team can continue picking up points at a similar rate, they should finish close to the top six.

Hull's season has been similar to West Brom's because they were dragged into a survival battle, changed managers, bringing in Liam Rosenior for Shota Arveladze, and enjoyed an upturn in results which led to talk of a playoff push.

However, the Tigers have slipped from 12th to 16th after a four-game winless run and appear to be out of the promotion race and reasonably safe from the threat of relegation.

Hull's slump has coincided with the absence through injury of Brighton loanee striker Aaron Connolly, who scored twice in January's 3-0 success at home to QPR and has offered an added dimension to their attacking play.

The Tigers have scored just once in their last three matches and their diminished attack should make life easier for Albion, who look a solid bet to register a second successive victory.

Key stat

West Brom have won 11 of their last 16 Championship fixtures

Probable teams

Hull (4-2-3-1): Darlow; Christie, Jones, McLoughlin, Greaves; Docherty, Simons; Longman, Slater, Ebiowei; Estupinan.

Subs: Lo-Tutala, Tufan, Tetteh, Traore, Coyle, Elder, Figueiredo.

West Brom (4-2-3-1): Griffiths; Furlong, O'Shea, Pieters, Townsend; Yokuslu, Molumby; Wallace, Swift, Diangana; Dike.

Subs: Button, Albrighton, Gardner-Hickman, Chalobah, Thomas-Asante, Grant, Pieters.

Follow us on Twitter