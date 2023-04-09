Racing Post logo
Championship

Huddersfield v Blackburn predictions: Tenacious Terriers to further ease their relegation fears

Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Huddersfield v Blackburn in the Championship on Monday

Huddersfield manager Neil Warnock
Huddersfield manager Neil WarnockCredit: Getty Images

Where to watch Huddersfield v Blackburn

Sky Sports Football & Main Event, 12.30pm Monday

Best bet

Huddersfield draw no bet
1pt 21-20 Hills

Huddersfield v Blackburn odds

Huddersfield 9-5
Blackburn 31-20
Draw 9-4

Odds correct at time of publishing

18+begambleaware.org

Huddersfield v Blackburn predictions

Neil Warnock has been weaving his magic at Huddersfield and the Terriers’ pursuit of Championship survival may feel even more attainable following a fourth straight success at home to Blackburn.

A hard-fought 1-0 victory at playoff hopefuls Millwall has been followed by come-from-behind wins over fourth-placed Middlesbrough and Watford, which have enabled them to move out of the relegation places for the first time this season.

The Terriers have had to ride their luck and spent most of those matches out of possession, but that style is well-suited to playing on the counter-attack against classier opposition.

And that may prove to be the scenario once more against sixth-placed Blackburn, who are showing signs of vulnerability as the season nears its finale.

Rovers have lost three of their last four Championship matches and have managed only six wins from 20 attempts on their travels this season, losing on 11 occasions.

Key stat

Huddersfield have lost only one of their last six home league games.

Today's top sports betting stories

Aaron AshleyRacing Post Sport
Published on 9 April 2023Last updated 14:04, 9 April 2023
