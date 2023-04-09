Huddersfield v Blackburn predictions: Tenacious Terriers to further ease their relegation fears
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Huddersfield v Blackburn in the Championship on Monday
Where to watch Huddersfield v Blackburn
Sky Sports Football & Main Event, 12.30pm Monday
Best bet
Huddersfield draw no bet
Huddersfield v Blackburn predictions
Neil Warnock has been weaving his magic at Huddersfield and the Terriers’ pursuit of Championship survival may feel even more attainable following a fourth straight success at home to Blackburn.
A hard-fought 1-0 victory at playoff hopefuls Millwall has been followed by come-from-behind wins over fourth-placed Middlesbrough and Watford, which have enabled them to move out of the relegation places for the first time this season.
The Terriers have had to ride their luck and spent most of those matches out of possession, but that style is well-suited to playing on the counter-attack against classier opposition.
And that may prove to be the scenario once more against sixth-placed Blackburn, who are showing signs of vulnerability as the season nears its finale.
Rovers have lost three of their last four Championship matches and have managed only six wins from 20 attempts on their travels this season, losing on 11 occasions.
Key stat
Huddersfield have lost only one of their last six home league games.
