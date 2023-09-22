Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs

When to bet

Kick-offs 3pm

Best bets

Swindon

2pts 11-10 bet365 , Coral

Reading or draw double chance

2pts 10-11 bet365 , Hills

Crawley of draw double chance

2pts 4-5 bet365 , BoyleSports

Harrogate draw no bet

1pt 11-10 bet365 , Betfair Power

Dan Childs's EFL predictions

Morecambe v Swindon

League Two highflyers Swindon are the top scorers in the EFL with 22 goals and their potent attack could be decisive when they head to Morecambe.

Automatic promotion looks a realistic possibility for Swindon, who moved up to third place last Saturday courtesy of a 2-0 home victory over Walsall.

The Robins have tightened up defensively, keeping three clean sheets in their last four games, but their strength lies in the attacking third.

Loanee Jake Young has hogged the headlines thanks to his nine goals and three assists, but he is sure to be learning lots from seasoned teammate and former Premier League marksman Charlie Austin.

Attacking midfielder Dan Kemp has impressed with his five goals and four assists while regular substitute Rushian Hepburn-Murphy is keeping up the pressure on those in front of him by netting in each of his last two appearances.

Given the wide range of forward threats it will be a huge challenge for Morecambe to stop the Robins if they are in full flight.

The Shrimps may be best served fighting fire with fire, but their star forward, four-goal top scorer Michael Mellon, is serving a one-game ban after his red card in last Saturday's 2-1 loss at Gillingham.

Morecambe have been strong at home, taking ten points from four games, but they have yet to face an opponent as potent as Swindon.

Blackpool v Reading

Reading raised a few eyebrows with a thumping 9-0 victory away to Exeter in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday night and they can finish off a productive week by taking at least a point from their visit to Blackpool.

Adjusting to League One has been a challenge for the Seasiders and the Royals, who were both relegated from the Championship last season.

But there have been some recent signs of encouragement for Reading, who put in their best performance of the season last Saturday when winning 2-1 at home to Bolton.

Reading remain in the drop zone as a consequence of their four-point deduction but their new-look team is growing in confidence and they should not fear Blackpool, who have won just two of seven league fixtures.

Blackpool's aim is to bounce straight back to the second tier but they have looked short of quality in attack following the sale of star striker Jerry Yates to Swansea.

Neil Critchley's side have failed to score in five of their last six league games and it wouldn't be a huge surprise if they were again off target against the improving Royals.

Grimsby v Crawley

Crawley are continuing to impress in League Two and they can build on back-to-back wins by avoiding defeat against Grimsby at Blundell Park.

Scott Lindsay's Red Devils are up to sixth and should earn at least a point against the Mariners, who dropped to 15th after last Saturday's 3-0 defeat at Wrexham.

Harrogate v Salford

Harrogate had to stomach the disappointment of conceding an injury-time goal in last Saturday's 1-1 draw at Bradford, but they can respond in the right manner by defeating Salford at Wetherby Road.

Simon Weaver's side were unlucky to drop two points against the Bantams but they might have better fortune against big-spending Salford, who are under pressure after four defeats on the bounce.

Accumulator

Middlesbrough 6-4, Portsmouth 7-10, Stevenage 19-20, Swindon 11-10

£1 acca returns £17.40 with bet365

First goalscorer

Harry Smith Sutton United v MK Dons

at 7-1 BoyleSports

Striker Harry Smith has performed well in a struggling Sutton side and his considerable aerial ability could be key to breaking the deadlock at home to promotion-chasing MK Dons.

