Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Aaron Ashley

Aaron Ashley's EFL predictions

Mansfield v Bradford

Mansfield and Bradford are consistently talked up as promotion contenders in League Two, but the Stags have made the more convincing start and can land a telling blow at Field Mill.

Nigel Clough’s side remain unbeaten after five league games and they further boosted morale with a penalty shootout success at Sheffield Wednesday in the EFL Cup second round on Tuesday.

Wednesday, now plying their trade in the Championship, named a strong side which featured Barry Bannan and Josh Windass, but were unable to make home advantage count.

Bradford were also in EFL Cup action in midweek so have not had the benefit of a rest, and they have taken only one point from their first three away league games, having endured defeats at Morecambe and Crawley.

Mansfield, meanwhile, are two from two at home after building on an impressive 3-0 victory over Morecambe with a thrilling 3-2 success over Stockport.

The Stags had 26 shots against Morecambe and fired in 28 more against Stockport, suggesting they may be too lively going forward for the Bantams.

Cheltenham v Barnsley

The pressure is piling on Cheltenham manager Wade Elliott after his side have taken only one point from five League One games and are still waiting to score their first goal of the campaign.

The Robins were deservedly beaten 1-0 at home by Northampton last weekend, a game in which they managed only two shots on target and forced just one corner.

Cheltenham have been unable to find a replacement for last season’s 20-goal hero Alfie May, who left for Charlton, and that lack of firepower should be punished by Barnsley.

The Tykes snapped a three-game winless run with a 2-0 win at Wigan last weekend and while they look sure to figure in the promotion reckoning, Cheltenham may have a job on their hands to stay in the division.

Coventry v Watford

Last season’s Championship playoff final victims Coventry responded well to losing 2-1 at Leicester on the opening weekend of the season by taking five points from their subsequent three starts.

Mark Robins has reinvested the cash received for star men Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer and there is no reason why they can’t challenge for the top six again this term.

Coventry's two home games this season have seen them outclass Middlesbrough in a 3-0 win before being frustrated in a goalless draw by Sunderland, defensive discipline which doesn’t bode well for a wasteful Watford.

The Hornets are creating plenty of chances but appear to be missing a focal point to their attack, which is why they have gone three games without a goal.

Watford have failed to win any of their last ten Championship away assignments and may come out second best at Coventry.

With Josh Sargent set for a spell on the sidelines and Ashley Barnes often dropping deeper, Norwich may be relying on breakthrough forward Jon Rowe for his goalscoring impact at Rotherham. Rowe has scored in all five of his appearances this term.

