Expert Championship predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs

Best bets

Bristol City

1pt Evs Coral, Hills, Ladbrokes

Swansea

1pt 4-6 bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes

Bristol City v Wigan

The race for Championship playoff places remains hugely competitive and Bristol City can make their presence felt by defeating relegation-threatened Wigan at Ashton Gate.

Nigel Pearson's side are unbeaten in nine matches and have an FA Cup fifth-round tie at home to Manchester City to look forward to later this month.

However, the league is their priority and they approach the Wigan game with plenty of confidence, having taken ten points from their last four Championship fixtures.

City had to absorb the January sale of highly-rated attacker Antoine Semenyo to Bournemouth but they have remained a potent threat with Mark Sykes scoring five goals in his last six games and Sam Bell notching four times in his last five appearances.

The Robins will anticipate some resistance from Wigan, who have moved off the foot of the table by taking four points from their last two matches.

However, Pearson's players have been finding ways to win in recent weeks and they should have too much quality for their lowly visitors.

Swansea v Blackpool

Swansea's playoff hopes have faded after a three-game winless run, but they are not out of the equation and can register a much-needed victory when facing basement boys Blackpool at the Liberty Stadium.

January was a tough month for the Swans, who failed to add a single player to their ranks, and the mood darkened further with Saturday's 3-0 loss at Sheffield United.

However, Russell Martin's side are the top scorers among the bottom half and should have too much quality for the Seasiders, who have been sucked into a desperate relegation struggle.

The Tangerines have time to turn their season around but they have gone 13 games without a league win and could suffer in south Wales.

