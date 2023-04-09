Coventry v Watford predictions: Goals could flow in must-win contest

Where to watch Coventry v Watford

Live on Sky Sports Football & Main Event, 3pm Monday

Best bet

Both teams to score

1pt 20-23 Betfair, Paddy Power

Coventry v Watford odds

Coventry 7-5

Watford 9-4

Draw 9-4

Odds correct at time of publishing

Coventry v Watford team news

Coventry

The hosts are again without midfielders Callum O’Hare and Kasey Palmer. Young forward Fabio Tavares and Liam Kelly are also missing.

Watford

Tom Cleverley, Dan Gosling, Kortney Hause, Tom Dele-Bashiru, Edo Kayembe and Francisco Sierralta are all sidelined while goalkeeper Daniel Bachman is suspended. Aston Villa loanee Keinan Davis is a doubt.

Coventry v Watford predictions

Coventry and Watford are still in with an outside shot of sneaking into the Championship playoff places and their desperation for points could contribute to a lively encounter.

Cov’s top-six claims are stronger than those of Watford as they are three points better off, while the Hornets must also respond to back-to-back defeats to Luton and Huddersfield.

But Mark Robins' men have dropped points in four of their last five league games, drawing with Hull and rock-bottom Wigan as well as being blown away 4-0 at home to Stoke.

Chris Wilder’s Watford reign has featured just one victory from five matches and they have kept only one clean sheet during that spell.

However, Coventry have recorded only one shutout in the same period and, while home advantage ought to be a plus, Watford do have attacking assets to cause problems if they can put their recent form behind them.

Key stat

Both teams have scored in five of Coventry's last eight home league games.

Probable teams

Coventry (3-5-2): Wilson; McNally, McFadzean, Doyle; Dabo, Hamer, Sheaf, Eccles, Bidwell; Gyokeres, Godden.

Watford (3-4-3): Hamer; Cathcart, Hoedt, Porteous; Kamara, Choudhury, Louza, Sema; Pedro, Assombalonga, Sarr.

