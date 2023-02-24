Coventry v Sunderland predictions: Sky Blues can cruise to third successive win

Where to watch

Sky Sports Main Event & Football, 12.30pm Saturday

Best bet

Coventry

1pt 5-4 Hills

Match preview

Coventry are among a clutch of Championship clubs with aspirations of pushing for a playoff berth and they can edge closer by beating Sunderland at the CBS Arena.

The Sky Blues started the season slowly and were in the relegation zone until the end of October but they have fought back and approach the weekend with hopes of registering a third successive victory.

Coventry's star striker, Victor Gyokeres, has returned to prominence with goals in the victories at home to Millwall and away to Rotherham and the defence has benefited from the return to full fitness of centre-back Kyle McFadzean.

Mark Robins' team are going the right way and their improvement could continue at the expense of Sunderland, who were beaten 2-1 at Rotherham on Tuesday.

Black Cats manager Tony Mowbray suggested his team are carrying a few knocks and niggles after the midweek loss and his charges may struggle to avoid a second defeat in five days.

Key stat

Coventry have won their last two matches

