Coventry v Huddersfield predictions, betting odds and tips: Championship rivals set for lively clash

Coventry v Huddersfield team news

Coventry

Joel Latibeaudiere could start at right wing-back as Milan van Ewijk has joined the injured Ben Sheaf, Fabio Tavares and Callum O'Hare on the sidelines.

Huddersfield

Danny Ward and Jonathan Hogg are unlikely to feature and Oliver Turton and Loick Ayina are also injured. Winger Delano Burgzorg could come into the starting line-up for Darren Moore's first match in charge.

Coventry v Huddersfield predictions

Coventry and Huddersfield have picked up just 15 points from 14 matches between them in this season's Championship but both sides have cause for optimism going into Monday's fixture.

The Sky Blues beat the Terriers 2-0 and 4-0 last season, which ended with a penalty-shootout defeat to Luton in the playoff final, and they are odds-on to claim their second victory of 2023-24.

However, Huddersfield are in better form than their hosts, after winning 2-1 at West Brom, beating Rotherham 2-0 at home and sharing a 2-2 draw with Stoke in their last three matches under Neil Warnock.

The veteran manager stepped down on Wednesday and has been replaced by Darren Moore, who led Sheffield Wednesday to promotion from League One last season after overturning a 4-0 first-leg deficit in the playoff semi-final against Peterborough.

Moore's men face a Coventry side who are winless in five league games, drawing four in a row before Tuesday's 3-2 defeat at Cardiff.

Cov, who sold top scorer Viktor Gyokores and classy midfielder Gustavo Hamer to Sporting and Sheffield United in the summer, may struggle to match last season's efforts and they are easy to swerve at the prices against Huddersfield.

Over 2.5 goals is more appealing given that the Terriers have scored six goals in three games since their 4-0 home defeat to Norwich, racking up 16 shots on target.

Coventry striker Matt Godden has scored six times in his last league and cup appearances including a late equaliser to earn a 3-3 draw with Watford in the Sky Blues' most recent home fixture.

Key stat

Both teams have scored in six of Huddersfield's last seven away league matches

Probable teams

Coventry (3-4-1-2): Wilson; Binks, McFadzean, Kitching; Latibeaudiere, Kelly, Eccles, Dasilva; Palmer; Wright, Godden

Subs: Ayari, Simms, Allen, Sakamoto, Obikwu, Bidwell, Thomas

Huddersfield (4-3-3): Nicholls; Pearson, Helik, Nakayama, Ruffels; Rudoni, Kasumu, Wiles; Thomas, Koroma, Burgzorg

Subs: Harratt, Jackson, Edmonds-Green, Headley, Diarra, Lees, Jones

