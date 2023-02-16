Cardiff v Reading predictions: Toothless Bluebirds may have to settle for a point
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Cardiff City v Reading in the Championship on Friday
Where to watch
Sky Sports Main Event & Football, 8pm Friday
Best bet
Draw
1pt 23-10 Boyles
Betting offers
- Paddy Power are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up here
- Sky Bet are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click here for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets
- Betfair have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account here
- To get free bets from Ladbrokes today, simply sign up to a new account here
- Don't have a Coral account? They have an offer for new customers here
- New William Hill customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking here
Team news
Cardiff
Ebou Adams and Jamilu Collins are long-term absentees while Rubin Colwill is a doubt.
Reading
Mamadou Loum has completed a two-match ban but Sam Hutchinson and Liam Moore are ruled out and Lucas Joao and Matt Holmes are doubts.
Match preview
Relegation-threatened Cardiff improved their Championship survival hopes with a gritty 2-0 victory at Birmingham on Tuesday, but they haven't won a home fixture since October and could be held by mid-table Reading.
The Bluebirds are hoping that their success over Birmingham is a sign of things to come under experienced manager Sabri Lamouchi who was appointed in January.
Lamouchi got off to a shaky start with three successive defeats but his team looked well-organised in their midweek match at St Andrew's and turned one point into three thanks to a stunning 84th-minute free kick from defender Perry Ng and an injury-time strike from substitute Callum Robinson.
The 51-year-old likes to work from a solid base but Cardiff's big problem this season has been scoring enough goals.
City's 24-goal tally is the lowest in the division and their victory at Birmingham was only the fifth time this season that they had scored more than once in a league fixture.
All of Cardiff's four home wins have been by a 1-0 scoreline and their lack of firepower makes them hard to fancy despite facing a Reading side with a poor away record.
Reading have taken just 11 points from a possible 48 on their travels but they have been strong at home and Tuesday's 2-1 success against Rotherham left them just six points outside the playoffs.
Royals manager Paul Ince is more concerned about preserving a decent gap to the teams towards the bottom than pushing for promotion and he would probably settle for a share of the spoils in Wales.
Key stat
Cardiff have drawn four of their last six home matches
Probable teams
Cardiff (3-5-2): Allsop; Ng, McGuiness, Kipre; Romeo, Rinomhota, Sawyers, Wintle, O'Dowda; Etete, Kaba.
Subs: Alnwick, Philogene, Ralls, Robinson, Wickham, Ojo, Simpson.
Reading (3-5-2): Lumley; Yiadom, Sarr, McIntyre; Hoilett, Fornah, Loum, Hendrick, Guinness-Walker; Ince, Carroll.
Subs: Bouzanis, Meite, Long, Mbengue, Azeez, Dann, Casadei.
Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips
Today's top sports betting stories
Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport