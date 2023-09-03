Cambridge v Reading predictions and betting odds: Stalemate likely in third-tier clash

Where to watch Cambridge v Reading

Sky Sports Football, 8pm Monday

Best bet

Draw

1pt 12-5 bet365 , Betfair , Paddy Power

Cambridge v Reading odds

Cambridge 29-20

Reading 21-10

Draw 12-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Cambridge v Reading team news

Cambridge

Jordan Cousins, Adam May and Mamadou Jobe remain sidelined.

Reading

Tyler Bindon, Mamadi Camara, Lewis Wing, Sam Smith and Ovie Ejaria are injury concerns, while Clinton Mola and Dom Ballard could make their debuts.

Cambridge v Reading predictions

It has been more than 20 years since Cambridge and Reading last met in the league, a 2-2 draw in March 2002, but they may pick up where they left off and record another stalemate in Monday night's League One clash.

The Royals have struggled with consistency back at this level, putting in some impressive performances in victories over Cheltenham and Stevenage but disappointing in defeats against Port Vale and Peterborough.

Conceding a 93rd-minute winner against Exeter in their last League One game was a hammer blow and they followed that up with a penalty shootout defeat against Ipswich in the EFL Cup on Tuesday.

The fact Ruben Selles’s side have put in inconsistent performances is not a surprise considering nine players aged 20 or younger have featured this season, while the veteran presence of Andy Carroll departed on deadline day and incoming players Clinton Mola and Dom Ballard are aged 22 and 18.

Cambridge, by contrast, have one of the oldest squads in the division and they have made a decent start to the new campaign after staying up by a single point last season.

Mark Bonner’s men have won three of their opening five games, although losing to Stevenage and Leyton Orient, two promoted teams, will have stung.

The U's have the less talented squad of this pair on paper, but their experience and the Royals’ inconsistency may mean the two teams cancel each other out..

Key stat

Reading's five league games this season have produced just eight goals

Probable teams

Cambridge (4-2-3-1): Stevens; L.Bennett, R.Bennett, Morrison, Andrew; Digby, Thomas; Brophy, Lankester, Kachunga; Ahadme

Subs: Holden, Dunk, Simper, McConnell, Rossi, Kaikai, Jobe

Reading (4-4-2): Button; Mbengue, Dean, Abbey, Carson; Azeez, Savage, Hutchinson, Knibbs; Vickers, Ehibhatiomhan

Subs: Boyce-Clarke, Mbengue, McIntyre, Craig, Ballard, Tuma, Elliott

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.