Bristol City v Middlesbrough predictions: Boro to hit their mark at Ashton Gate

Sky Sports Main Event & Football, 5.30pm Monday

Bristol City v Middlesbrough team news

Bristol City

Omar Taylor-Clarke was forced off early on in the win over Stoke and is a doubt. Kal Naismith, Tomas Kalas and Alex Scott are nearing a return but this game should come too soon for them. Mark Sykes is suspended, Joe Williams and Rob Atkinson are long-term absentees.

Middlesbrough

Matt Clarke remains Middlesbrough's only absentee.

Bristol City v Middlesbrough predictions

Middlesbrough are sitting a little less comfortably in the playoff places after back-to-back losses but they can deliver a positive response against a drifting Bristol City side.

Boro’s automatic promotion hopes are all but over after Friday’s home loss to Burnley, which followed on from a shock defeat to Huddersfield and leaves them nine points off second.

It’s the first time the Teessiders have lost consecutive games under Michael Carrick but they are strongly fancied to banish fears of a late-season collapse against Bristol City and bookmakers make them favourites to become only the second visiting team after Manchester City to win at Ashton Gate in 2023.

The injury ravaged Robins picked up an impressive win at Stoke last time out, a result which leaves them exactly nine points off both the playoff places and the relegation zone.

It’s not just the league standing of Nigel Pearson’s men that screams mid-table mediocrity, as they boast nearly the same number of wins, draws and losses, and a goal difference of zero.

City are the type of team Boro should be beating if they are serious about ending their six-season stay in the Championship and the visitors should go on the front foot at Ashton Gate.

No side have scored more away goals in the second tier this season than Middlesbrough's tally of 35 and Boro also boast the division’s leading scorer in Chuba Akpom, who has hit the net in his last six outings.

Bristol City’s previously stingy defence has started leaking goals of late, going four games without a clean sheet, and Boro look a decent price to score two or more having hit 11 goals in their last five away matches.

Key stat

Middlesbrough have scored two or more goals in nine of their last 12 away games

Probable teams

Bristol City (4-2-3-1): O'Leary; Tanner, Vyner, Pring, Dasilva; King, James; Weimann, Conway, Mehmeti; Wells

Subs: Cornick, Bell, Leeson, Wilson, Wood, Idehen

Middlesbrough (4-2-3-1): Steffen; Smith, Fry, Lenihan, Giles; Crooks, Howson; Ramsey, McGree, Akpom; Archer

Subs: Hackney, McNair, Barlaser, Mowatt, Bola, Forss

