Bristol City v Blackpool predictions: Troubled Tangerines can take a point
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Bristol City v Blackpool in the Championship on Saturday
Where to watch Bristol City v Blackpool
Sky Sports Football & Main Event, 12.30pm Saturday
Best bet
Draw
1pt 13-5 bet365
Betting offers
- Paddy Power are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up here
- Sky Bet are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click here for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets
- Betfair have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account here
- To get free bets from Ladbrokes today, simply sign up to a new account here
- Don't have a Coral account? They have an offer for new customers here
- New William Hill customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking here
Bristol City v Blackpool predictions
Championship strugglers Blackpool demonstrated their fighting spirit with a gutsy 0-0 draw at home to leaders Burnley last Saturday, and they can earn another valuable point at Ashton Gate on Saturday.
Mick McCarthy's third-bottom Seasiders are six points adrift of safety and will need to win a few games if they are to stave off the drop. However, they must also be respectful of the opposition and are unlikely to throw caution to the wind against Bristol City, who have lost just one of their last 11 Championship fixtures.
The onus will be on Nigel Pearson's hosts to push for the victory as they strive to climb into the top half for the first time since October.
But the Robins have netted just once in their last three games and the recent reduction in their goal-threat points towards a tight encounter with every chance of the spoils being shared.
Key stat
Bristol City have drawn three of their last five league matches.
Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips
Today's top sports betting stories
Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport