Bristol City v Blackpool predictions: Troubled Tangerines can take a point

Where to watch Bristol City v Blackpool

Sky Sports Football & Main Event, 12.30pm Saturday

Best bet

Draw

1pt 13-5 bet365

Bristol City v Blackpool predictions

Championship strugglers Blackpool demonstrated their fighting spirit with a gutsy 0-0 draw at home to leaders Burnley last Saturday, and they can earn another valuable point at Ashton Gate on Saturday.

Mick McCarthy's third-bottom Seasiders are six points adrift of safety and will need to win a few games if they are to stave off the drop. However, they must also be respectful of the opposition and are unlikely to throw caution to the wind against Bristol City, who have lost just one of their last 11 Championship fixtures.

The onus will be on Nigel Pearson's hosts to push for the victory as they strive to climb into the top half for the first time since October.

But the Robins have netted just once in their last three games and the recent reduction in their goal-threat points towards a tight encounter with every chance of the spoils being shared.

Key stat

Bristol City have drawn three of their last five league matches.

