Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Championship

Bristol City v Blackpool predictions: Troubled Tangerines can take a point

Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Bristol City v Blackpool in the Championship on Saturday

Blackpool manager Mick McCarthy
Blackpool manager Mick McCarthyCredit: Stephen McCarthy

Where to watch Bristol City v Blackpool

Sky Sports Football & Main Event, 12.30pm Saturday

Best bet

Draw
1pt 13-5 bet365

Betting offers

  • Paddy Power are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up here
  • Sky Bet are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click here for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets
  • Betfair have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account here
  • To get free bets from Ladbrokes today, simply sign up to a new account here
  • Don't have a Coral account? They have an offer for new customers here
  • New William Hill customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking here

Bristol City v Blackpool predictions

Championship strugglers Blackpool demonstrated their fighting spirit with a gutsy 0-0 draw at home to leaders Burnley last Saturday, and they can earn another valuable point at Ashton Gate on Saturday.

Mick McCarthy's third-bottom Seasiders are six points adrift of safety and will need to win a few games if they are to stave off the drop. However, they must also be respectful of the opposition and are unlikely to throw caution to the wind against Bristol City, who have lost just one of their last 11 Championship fixtures.

The onus will be on Nigel Pearson's hosts to push for the victory as they strive to climb into the top half for the first time since October.

But the Robins have netted just once in their last three games and the recent reduction in their goal-threat points towards a tight encounter with every chance of the spoils being shared.

Key stat

Bristol City have drawn three of their last five league matches.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

author image
Dan ChildsRacing Post Sport
Published on 10 March 2023Last updated 11:38, 10 March 2023
icon
more inChampionship
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inChampionship