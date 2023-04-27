Blackpool v Millwall predictions and odds: Rowett's Lions set to struggle by the seaside

Where to watch Blackpool v Millwall

Sky Sport Main Event & Football, 8pm Friday

Best bet

Blackpool

1pt 5-2 Betfair

Blackpool v Millwall odds

Blackpool 5-2

Millwall 6-5

Draw 23-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Blackpool v Millwall team news

Blackpool

Keshi Anderson and Jerry Yates are set to miss out but Marvin Ekpiteta and Shayne Lavery could return to the squad.

Millwall

George Honeyman, Murray Wallace and Charlie Cresswell are sidelined while Ryan Leonard and Tyler Burey are doubts. George Saville (broken nose) should continue.

Blackpool v Millwall predictions

The last Friday night fixture of the Championship's 46-game season pits second-bottom Blackpool against playoff-chasing Millwall and there is value in siding with the home team to collect a precious three points.

With the Seasiders three points adrift of safety and the Lions just outside the playoffs, the contest looks like a must-win occasion for both teams.

Millwall have had plenty of experiences of falling just short of the top six but they must have thought this season was going to be different.

Gary Rowett's side were positioned in the playoff places from mid-March to mid-April but they have won just one of their last seven games and suffered a huge blow last Saturday, losing 2-1 at Wigan.

Millwall were forced onto the back foot for long periods at the DW Stadium and may have to endure a similar experience against a Blackpool side determined to do all they can to stave off the drop.

Blackpool looked a lost cause after their 14-game spell under Mick McCarthy, which generated just two wins and nine points, but they have won two of four fixtures since caretaker-manager Stephen Dobbie took the reins, including last Saturday's 1-0 success at Birmingham.

The Tangerines' fate is not entirely in their own hands but victory over Millwall would at least be enough to get them through the weekend with their fate undecided.

Dobbie's outfit demonstrated commendable energy and focus at St Andrew's last weekend and they can achieve a similar result against Millwall, who have scored just once on their last three road trips.

Key stat

Millwall have lost three of their last four fixtures

Probable teams

Blackpool (4-2-3-1): Grimshaw; Gabriel, Nelson, Thorniley, Lyons; Fiorini, Patino; Bowler, Carey, Hamilton; Rogers.

Subs: Maxwell, Connolly, Husband, Povedo-Ocampo, Apter, Holmes, Trybull, Lavery, Ekpiteta.

Millwall (4-2-3-1): Long; McNamara; Hutchinson, Cooper, Malone; Saville, Mitchell; Burke, Flemming, Styles; Bradshaw.

Subs: Bialkowski, Evans, Shackleton, Watmore, Bennett, Voglsammer, Esse, Leonard.

