Blackburn v Hull predictions and odds: Rovers to return to winning ways

Where to watch Blackburn v Hull

Sky Sports Main Event & Football, 7.45pm Saturday

Best bet

Blackburn & under 3.5 goals

1pt 6-4 BoyleSports

Blackburn v Hull odds

Blackburn 5-6

Hull 17-5

Draw 5-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Blackburn v Hull team news

Blackburn

Bradley Dack (hamstring) has suffered a setback. Daniel Ayala, John Buckley, Jack Vale and Jack Batty were already out.

Hull

Top scorer Oscar Estupinan, Aaron Connolly, Benjamin Tetteh and Cyrus Christie are out. Liam Rosenior reports several doubts, too.

Blackburn v Hull predictions

Home heroes Blackburn can put mid-table Hull in their place in front of the TV cameras on Saturday night.

Rovers have an Ewood Park record to be proud of – only runaway leaders and bitter rivals Burnley have bagged more home wins than Jon Dahl Tomasson's men.

And Blackburn can make it 14 wins out of 20 against an injury-hit and out-of-form Tigers side.

These are tense times in and around the playoff places and Rovers are definitely wobbling.

One win in their last five in the league is an untimely stat but isn't endemic of a catastrophic drop-off.

Indeed they are still defending capably enough and that strength at Fortress Ewood is hard to argue with.

Hull, in contrast, have managed road wins, five in total, but all against sides below them in the division.

Liam Rosenior's men have won just two of their last 11 – both at home – but having hit the 52-point mark there is no fear of going down despite Huddersfield blowing the relegation battle wide open.

They have scored only 12 in their last 12 – four of which came in one game, a 4-4 draw at Sunderland – and they look light in attack without top scorer Oscar Estupinan or Brighton loanee Aaron Connolly.

Last week's 1-0 win over Millwall was at least gutsy and if they do go down at Ewood Park don't expect it to be amid a flurry of goals.

Key stat

Blackburn have won 18 more points at home than away this season.

Probable teams

Blackburn (4-3-2-1): Kaminski; Rankin-Costello, Carter, Hyam, Pickering; Travis, Morton, Wharton; Szmodics, Brereton-Diaz; Gallagher.

Hull (4-2-3-1): Darlow; Coyle, Jones, McLoughlin, Greaves; Seri, Slater; Ebiowei, Pelkas, Sayyadmanesh; Tufan.

Follow us on Twitter