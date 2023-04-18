Blackburn v Coventry predictions and odds: Sky Blues can have Rovers measure

Where to watch Blackburn v Coventry

Best bet

Coventry draw no bet

1pt Evs Betfair, Power

Blackburn v Coventry predictions

Coventry have been piling up the points on their Championship travels and they can extend their unbeaten away sequence to eight matches by defeating promotion rivals Blackburn at Ewood Park.

There are some well resourced clubs struggling to make a mark in the Championship but Coventry have stayed in top-six contention despite the limitations of a modest budget.

The Sky Blues' gaffer Mark Robins insists there is no pressure on his players and he watched them express themselves to the full in a 3-0 success at QPR on Saturday.

Shortly after Coventry cruised to victory at Loftus Road, Blackburn laboured to a 0-0 draw at home to injury-hit Hull.

The point was just enough to keep Rovers in the top six but home fans voiced their displeasure after a fourth straight game without a victory.

Rovers seem to have lost their way at a crucial stage of the season and their dip in fortunes should encourage Coventry, who look the more likely winners in Lancashire.

Key stat

Coventry have lost just one of their last 13 matches

