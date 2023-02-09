Birmingham v West Brom predictions: Battling Blues can slow the Baggies surge

Where to watch

Sky Sports Football, 8pm Friday

Best bet

Birmingham or draw double chance

1pt 3-4 BoyleSports

Team news

Birmingham

Harlee Dean and Troy Deeney are in contention after returning to training but Reda Khadra (hamstring) is a doubt.

West Brom

Matt Phillips (quad), Alex Palmer (ankle and knee) and Kyle Bartley (foot) are sidelined.

Match preview

West Brom have successfully resisted firm interest from Leeds in their highly-rated manager, Carlos Corberan, but the Baggies' week could end on a sour note at Birmingham.

Corberan was high on Leeds' wanted list after leading the Baggies from the Championship relegation zone to the playoffs with ten victories in 13 league fixtures, but instead of agreeing a return to Elland Road, where he previously assisted Marcelo Bielsa, he has penned a new long-term contract with West Brom.

Albion's long-term future looks more secure with Corberan committed to the club, but they struggled against Birmingham in 2022, losing 1-0 at St Andrew's and 3-2 at the Hawthorns, and may be worth opposing on Friday night.

Birmingham fans have been frustrated by a lack of progress off the pitch with takeover talks continuing to drag on, but they will be fully behind their team for a feisty local affair and the intense atmosphere at St Andrew's could hinder the away side's hopes of victory.

The Blues have had an up-and-down campaign but last Saturday's 4-3 success at Swansea lifted them to 18th – seven points clear of the drop zone.

Survival was always going to be the priority for Birmingham's rookie manager John Eustace, who was handed the reins less than a month before the start of the season and had to beef up his squad with seven loan signings.

Despite their contrasting ambitions, Eustace's side are only nine points adrift of promotion-chasing West Brom and they have the ability to take at least a point off the Baggies.

Key stat

West Brom have won on just two of their last eight league visits to St Andrew's.

Probable teams

Birmingham (4-2-3-1): Ruddy; Colin, Sanderson, Long, Trusty; Mejbri, Bielik; Longelo, Bacuna, Chong; Hogan.

Subs: Etheridge, Friend, Gardner, Jutkiewicz, James, Chang, Dean, Deeney.

West Brom (4-2-3-1): Button; Furlong, O'Shea, Pieters, Townsend; Molumby, Yokuslu; Albrighton, Wallace, Diangana; Dike.

Subs: Griffiths, Chalobah, Ajayi, Grant, Swift, Reach, Gardner-Hickman, Thomas-Asante.

