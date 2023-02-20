Plymouth v Cheltenham predictions: Hosts fancied for comfortable success

Where to watch

Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Football, Tuesday 8pm

Best bet

Plymouth -1 goal on handicap

1pt 13-8 Boyles

Match preview

Plymouth have been one of the standout sides in League One this season and should have little problem seeing off struggling Cheltenham in this EFL Trophy semi-final.

The visitors have taken five points from the last 27 available in the third tier and were beaten 4-0 at home by Barnsley on Saturday.

Argyle have already beaten the Robins twice this season by 1-0 and 4-2 scorelines, and can take advantage of their opponents' poor recent form, which has left them just four points off the drop zone.

Steven Schumacher’s hosts are focused on gaining automatic promotion to the Championship but a first trophy since 2004 would be very much appreciated and they have a rock-solid home record to lean on.

Plymouth have won 14 of their 16 home league games this season and can record a wide-margin victory given the poor scoring record of their opponents.

For Plymouth -1 on the handicap to win, the Pilgrims will need to win the game by at least two clear goals.

