EFL Trophy Tuesday matches predictions and free football tips

Bristol Rovers to beat Cheltenham

1pt 3-4 bet365

Blackpool to beat Barrow

1pt 6-5 bet365

EFL Trophy Tuesday predictions

Cheltenham have made a miserable start to their League One campaign and they look set to carry that poor run into their EFL Trophy opener against Bristol Rovers.

The Robins have lost five and drawn one of their first six games in tier three to leave them bottom of the standings.

Bristol Rovers are five points better off than their League One rivals Cheltenham this season and nicked a point off a strong Lincoln team last time out, having dominated that game with 71 per cent possession.

The Gas eased through their EFL Trophy group last season with two wins from three games and went on to make the tournament's quarter-finals. Back them to make a positive start to this season's competition.

The EFL Trophy could represent a great opportunity for silverware for Blackpool, who can start their campaign with a win away to Barrow in Group A.

The Seasiders have enhanced their squad depth with 11 new additions over the summer and should field a strong side at Holker Street.

They have made a decent start to life in League One with nine points accrued from six matches.

Most recently they took down a decent Wigan side 2-1 at Bloomfield Road and Barrow, who have picked up just one win in their last four matches, look worth opposing.

