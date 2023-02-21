Racing Post logo
EFL Trophy

Accrington v Bolton predictions: Wanderers likely to prevail

Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Accrington v Bolton in the EFL Trophy semi-finals on Wednesday

Bolton Wanderers manager Ian Evatt
Bolton Wanderers manager Ian EvattCredit: Alex Morton

Where to watch

Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Football, Wednesday 8pm

Best bet

Bolton
2pts 4-5 Coral, Lads

Betting offers

Match Preview

Accrington Stanley face a real battle against relegation in League One but have enjoyed some respite from that with an EFL Trophy run that has them one game away from a first trip to Wembley.

They face a tough task clearing the final hurdle though as they host Bolton in this semi-final. Wanderers arrive in rock-solid form having won seven of their last ten games, scoring 21 goals in the process.

Stanley by contrast have won one of their last six matches in all competitions and needed penalties to get past Lincoln in the quarter-finals.

Bolton saw off Manchester United Under-21s and Portsmouth without conceding in the last two knockout stages to reach this point and look too strong for their hosts.

Wanderers were 3-2 winners when these two met this season and a repeat victory for Ian Evatt’s men looks likely, leaving Accrington’s wait to visit Wembley to go on. 

Today's top sports betting stories

Joe CaseyRacing Post Sport
Published on 21 February 2023Last updated 13:44, 21 February 2023
