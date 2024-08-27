Wednesday's EFL Cup second round predictions: Big-spending Hammers can show their class

Best bets

EFL Cup second round predictions

West Ham have been big players in the transfer window and they can underline their strength in depth by beating Bournemouth on Wednesday evening.

It has been a mixed start to the season for the Irons, who followed a 2-1 home loss to Aston Villa with a 2-0 victory away to Crystal Palace.

Hammers manager Julen Lopetegui has broadly relied on the club's established players but he is preparing to let several of his new arrivals off the leash.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Jean-Clair Todibo, Niclas Fullkrug and Crysencio Summerville are in line for their first starts of the season and their involvement should excite home fans.

There are sure to be ups and downs as Lopetegui integrates so many new faces but Saturday's success over Palace provided evidence of a team already making substantial progress.

While West Ham look like genuine EFL Cup contenders, Bournemouth appear likely to fall at the first hurdle.

They have made a solid enough start in the Premier League – picking up 1-1 draws at Nottingham Forest and at home to Newcastle – but the sale of star striker Dominic Solanke has left them short in a crucial area of the pitch.

The Cherries are highly likely to make changes with Saturday's trip to Everton at the forefront of their minds, but their squad looks inferior to West Ham's and a battle of second strings should heavily favour the home team.

Ipswich's main preoccupation will be Premier League survival but they should have no problems negotiating their second-round tie away to League Two AFC Wimbledon.

The Tractor Boys have been busy in the transfer market and completed another major deal at the weekend by snapping up exciting winger Jack Clarke from Sunderland.

Clarke is short of match minutes and should take his place in what looks like a very strong second-string Ipswich side.

Kieran McKenna's team travelled to AFC Wimbledon for last season's FA Cup third round, winning 3-1, and they should be at least as comfortable on their return to Plough Lane.

Backing them giving up a goal on the Asian handicap will provide a winning payout if Ipswich win by two or more goals, while a one-goal success sees stakes returned.

