Wednesday's EFL Cup first-round predictions and free football tips

Plymouth began life under Wayne Rooney with a dismal 4-0 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday but they will be looking for a response in the first round of the EFL Cup and should be too strong for League Two Cheltenham at Home Park.

Rooney is likely to make changes but he will be mindful of selecting a strong-enough team and substitutes bench to get the job done and raise spirits after such a disappointing weekend performance.

Cheltenham started their fourth-tier campaign with a 3-2 victory at home to Newport although it was a far from perfect performance.

The Robins have made a lot of changes since last season's relegation from League One and a lack of cohesion may affect their chances of springing an EFL Cup surprise.

Sheffield Wednesday have every chance of building on their success over Plymouth by defeating divisional rivals Hull in their EFL Cup first-round clash at the MKM Stadium.

Owls' manager Danny Rohl is set to make changes but he has assembled a strong squad and his second string may have the edge over Hull, who are nowhere close to completing their summer transfer business.

