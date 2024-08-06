Wednesday's Champions League qualifying predictions and free football tips

When to bet

Kick-offs from 6pm Wednesday

Best bets

Cameron Puertas to score at any time for Union Saint-Gilloise vs Slavia Prague

6pm Wednesday

1pt 4-1 general

Draw in Slovan Bratislava vs Apoel Nicosia

7.30pm Wednesday

1pt 12-5 Coral

Wednesday's Champions League qualifying predictions

Union Saint-Gilloise had a memorable 2023-24 campaign, finishing as runners-up in the Belgian Pro League and winning their domestic cup for the first time in 110 years.

They also beat Liverpool in the Europa League group stage and upset Eintracht Frankfurt in the Conference League playoff round before going out to Fenerbahce in the last 16.

This term Union are aiming to reach the Champions League proper, although they face a tough first-leg trip to Slavia Prague in the third qualifying round.

Slavia's squad includes Slovakia forward Ivan Schranz, the joint-top goalscorer at Euro 2024, and they have won 11 of their last 12 home games in the Czech top flight including this season's 4-0 rout of Ceske Budejovice.

Union midfielder Cameron Puertas merits an anytime-goalscorer bet, having scored 11 times in 39 league appearances last season, as well as notching three goals in Europe.

Puertas has started the new campaign well, netting in the Super Cup win over Club Brugge and last week's league victory against Beerschot and he looks one of the main dangers for the underdogs in Prague.

Apoel Nicosia edged past Petrocub 2-1 on aggregate in the previous qualifying round and another tight contest is expected when they travel to Slovan Bratislava.

The hosts drew 1-1 with Slovenian opponents Celje in the first leg of their second-round tie before winning the return fixture 5-0.

However, Celje were reduced to ten men in the 15th minute of the second leg and Slovan needed a late penalty to see off Podbrezova 1-0 in last weekend's home league fixture, so the draw is an appealing bet against Apoel.

